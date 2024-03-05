Poultry barn to be connected by breezeway at Delaware County Fairgrounds

MUNCIE, Ind. — Delaware County Commissioners were updated Monday on plans to connect the poultry barn with the pavilion at the Delaware County Fairgrounds.

Andrew Eller, president of the Delaware County 4-H Council, told commissioners that 4-H would plan and pay for a breezeway to the built between the buildings to allow poultry shows to gain extra space by including the Pavilion if needed. The work is expected to be completed before the 4-H County Fair this summer.

Eller said that poultry projects have recently gained in popularity with 4-H members and the breezeway will allow 4-H members to easily move between the two buildings in all kinds of weather.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Poultry shows at fairgrounds can spread wings soon