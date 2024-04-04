Poulsbo names replacement for open seat on city council

The City of Poulsbo has a new city councilmember in Douglas Taber.

Taber was sworn in at City Hall on Wednesday after he was appointed from a pool of four candidates the council interviewed during a special public meeting.

Taber comes to fill position 6, which was previously held by David Musgrove. Musgrove announced his retirement from the Council in February after 14 years of service to spend time with his family.

“I am honored to join the staff and representatives of the City of Poulsbo,” Taber said in a press release. “I am excited to embrace the responsibility to safeguard and cultivate our common resources and Poulsbo's future."

Taber currently works as an independent consultant and has been involved with nonprofit organizations like North Kitsap Fishline, the Evergreen Mountain Bike Alliance and Crooked Trails. He holds a master’s degree in Public Administration from the University of Washington.

Taber’s term will run through the end of 2025, after which he will have the option to run for election to a full four-year term.

This article originally appeared on Kitsap Sun: Poulsbo City Council appoints Douglas Taber as new member