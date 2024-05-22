Poughkeepsie police chief retiring after 40 years of service: What to know

City of Poughkeepsie Police Chief Thomas Pape is retiring.

After serving in the police department for more than 40 years in various capacities, the city announced Pape will retire on Friday.

Poughkeepsie Mayor Yvonne Flowers announced Richard Wilson, who has served for over three decades, will serve as interim Police Chief.

“It’s been my privilege to serve the city over these decades, and it was particularly an honor to serve as Police Chief these last eight years," Pape said in a statement.

Chief Pape's career in Poughkeepsie

Pape began his career as a patrol officer in 1983, rising up the ranks. He served in the detective bureau and continued as a commanding officer in various capacities before being named police chief in January 2016 by then-Mayor Rob Rolison.

As chief, Pape made investments in body-worn cameras for the department, oversaw the development of a residents reporting tool for complaints and commendations and established a procedural justice committee.

In his final act as chief, Pape, with the assistance of Command Staff, is taking steps to have the department recognized as accredited through the State of New York.

"I am proud of the work, the civic duty, the department has carried out — and continues to carry out on a day-to-day basis," Pape said. "Our officers greatly care about this community, and that shows throughout every shift aimed at keeping the city safe."

Wilson to serve as interim Poughkeepsie police chief

City of Poughkeepsie Police chief Thomas Pape speaks during a press conference on October 29, 2021, and is joined by CPPD captain Richard Wilson.

Wilson joined the department in 1994 as a police dispatcher, later serving as police captain, a role he has held since 2016. Wilson is also the commanding officer of the Emergency Services Unit.

Wilson is a volunteer for the City of Poughkeepsie Police Athletic League and Vassar Warner Home, and a board member for the McCann-Caven Golf Courses Inc.

“I want to commend Chief Pape for his tremendous service, and the wisdom he has demonstrated over the years," Wilson said. "I am confident that with the experience I bring and with my knowledge of the city, this will be a stable and seamless transition.”

Flowers will soon begin the search to fill the police chief position, and is awaiting results of an administered police chief test.

