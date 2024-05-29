This Poughkeepsie community center was awarded $5 million for renovations: What's planned

Major renovations are planned at the Poughkeepsie Family Partnership Center.

Approximately $5 million has been secured by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and U.S. Congressman Pat Ryan via the EPA’s federal Brownfields program, funded by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, to rehabilitate the historic building.

A decade after the Family Partnership Center took over the old high school, they will now be able to address major renovations at the 110-year-old aging structure, including asbestos cleanup.

Funding will also be allocated to transforming it into a hub for nonprofits as well as for local families to receive healthcare services and youth programs.

"Poughkeepsie Family Services has a vision of revitalizing the vacant high school into a pillar for support for our children and families," Schumer said in a statement, "and now that complete transformation is taking another major step to becoming a reality."

The Family Partnership Center in the City of Poughkeepsie on March 19, 2020.

More about the federal funding and where it's going

The $4,970,806 for the Family Partnership Center comes from $18 million in federal funding for 13 brownfield sites across the state, with Poughkeepsie receiving the largest single award in New York.

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act's investment in EPA’s Brownfields Program has the primary goal to aid communities large and small, urban and rural to revitalize and keep areas healthy and sustainable.

"The Brownfields program has had tremendous success in transforming sites like this into areas of new growth and these dollars will help accelerate cleanup and redevelopment efforts at the Center," Schumer said in a statement.

Construction underway at the Family Partnership Center in the City of Poughkeepsie on April 25, 2022.

The building, located at 29 North Hamilton St. in the City of Poughkeepsie, sits on 4.5 acres of green space, and this newly acquired funding will help accommodate the awaited build-out of the facility.

Some nonprofits and programs already in the building include CMedtraining, Comunilife’s Life is Precious Program, Dutchess Community College, Dutchess Outreach, Planned Parenthood of Greater New York, along with the Poughkeepsie Performing Arts Academy.

“Family Services has forged a critical support system that uplifts Poughkeepsie families at the Center and its impact is undeniable," Congressman Pat Ryan said in a statement.

Additionally, the funding will be put toward ridding the antiquated building of hazardous contaminants, notably asbestos.

This funding builds upon the $1 million Schumer and Ryan secured earlier this year as Congressionally Directed Spending requests, with similar goals as this funding to expand further the center's capacity to aid the Poughkeepsie community.

"We are thrilled to receive such a significant investment from the EPA to further our dedication to environmental justice and responsibility," said Leah Feldman, CEO for Family Services.

This article originally appeared on Poughkeepsie Journal: Poughkeepsie Family Partnership Center gets $5 million for renovations