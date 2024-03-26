Potter County files motion to dismiss federal lawsuit after 2022 inmate death

Potter County has asked a federal court to dismiss a lawsuit filed after an inmate died from a ruptured appendix in 2022 after the jail allegedly withheld medical treatment.

On Feb. 14, 2024, the family of Larry Douglas Jr.,26, filed a lawsuit in federal court after Douglas was found unresponsive in his cell on March 10, 2022.

According to the Texas Attorney General's database for in-custody deaths, it was reported Douglas died from a ruptured appendix while being a Potter County Detention Center inmate after three days of reporting symptoms and pain to staff.

In a statement, Dean Malone, a lawyer representing the family of Douglas, stated the following after Potter County allegedly showed willingness to work with the family in the matter:

“It was refreshing to see Judge Tanner tell news media that Potter County would try to resolve the dispute so that Larry’s family would not be forced to go through years of litigation. Unfortunately, Judge Tanner may have been outvoted. The county made no attempt to settle and instead chose to retain Lubbock attorneys to file a motion to dismiss the lawsuit. Potter County seeks to keep the case from a jury rather than resolving the claim and taking responsibility for the unnecessary suffering and death of this 26-year-old young man.”

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Potter County files motion to dismiss lawsuit after 2022 inmate death