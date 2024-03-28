Potsdam man arrested following child pornography investigation

Mar. 28—A 34-year-old man Potsdam is facing felony charges as part of an investigation into child pornography.

Chad M. Waymire pleaded not guilty during his Thursday arraignment in Miami County Municipal Court for two counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor.

Miami County Sheriff's Office detectives arrived at Waymire's residence around 8:50 a.m. Tuesday with a search warrant and seized electronic devices containing child pornography, according to a release from sheriff's office.

Waymire was taken into custody Tuesday and is held on $25,000 cash-only bail in the Miami County Jail.

He is next due in court April 4.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are likely after further review of the evidence seized, the sheriff's office reported.