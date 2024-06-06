Potentially live grenade discovered at West Paris home

Jun. 6—Police and bomb experts removed a potentially live grenade Wednesday from a home in West Paris, and investigators believe the device may have been from either the Korean War or World War II.

Oxford County Sheriff's officials were called to a home on High Street shortly before noon Tuesday for reports for a "possibly unexploded ordnance" at the home. Sheriff's officials quickly requested assistance from the Maine State Police Bomb Squad.

State Police Sgt. Patrick Pescitelli, along with apprentice technician Dan Murray secured the item, according to a state police spokeswoman.

The device was identified as an Mk 2 grenade, commonly known as a "pineapple grenade," which was introduced by the U.S. military in 1918.

Utilizing X-ray imaging, technicians "observed characteristics consistent with a grenade still containing energetic material," police said. The grenade was taken by the bomb squad for disposal.

Sheriff's officials spoke with the homeowner, who guessed that a family member brought the grenade home from either WWII or the Korean War.

The Mk 2 grenade was the standard issue anti-personnel grenade used during World War II. It also saw limited service in later conflicts, including the Korean and Vietnam wars.

It was not known in which part of the home the grenade was discovered.

The family who found it was not identified.

