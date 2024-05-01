Potential VP candidate Kristi Noem doubles down while Trumps stay quiet on dog shooting

While South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem doubled down on her killing of a defenseless 14-month-old puppy, Trump World has remained largely silent.

Former President Donald Trump has not commented on social media about the political firestorm billowing over the actions of the often-speculated vice presidential running mate. Neither has the 2024 presumptive nominee's daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, a dog rescue advocate who serves as vice chair of the Republican National Committee.

The New York Post has reported that Trump expressed disappointment with Noem and her actions, citing sources close to the candidate. On Tuesday, Trump was back in a Manhattan courtroom as his trial on business fraud charges resumed.

Lara Trump, married to Trump's son Eric, has long been involved in dog rescue activities. She has hosted luncheons for Big Dog Rescue in Palm Beach County, and actively supported the state constitutional amendment that banned greyhound racing.

The former president has not been known to be an animal lover. The Trumps were the first family in more than a century not to have a pet while living in the White House.

Palm Beach philanthropist Lois Pope reportedly offered Trump a then-9-week-old golden retriever and poodle mix soon after he won the 2016 presidential election. Trump, the president-elect at the time, apparently did not take up the offer.

On Monday, Donald Trump Jr., and longtime political ally Steve Bannon questioned Noem's decision to reveal the incident in a conversation, with the the president's son, saying the episode was "not ideal."

Noem spent much of the weekend explaining her decision to shoot her dog, named Cricket, in a gravel pit, as she purportedly revealed in a forthcoming book. The excerpts from the book were first reported by The Guardian.

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks ahead of former President Donald Trump during a campaign event outside Wright Bros. Aero Inc. at in Dayton, Ohio on March 16, 2024. Noem recently doubled down on her killing of a defenseless 14-month-old puppy, but Trump has not yet commented publicly.

"The fact is, South Dakota law states that dogs who attack and kill livestock can be put down. Given that Cricket had shown aggressive behavior toward people by biting them, I decided what I did," Noem posted on Twitter on Sunday. "Even if it’s hard and painful. I followed the law and was being a responsible parent, dog owner, and neighbor. As I explained in the book, it wasn't easy. But often the easy way isn't the right way."

But animal welfare continued their scorching criticism of Noem's actions, with one organization pointing out that six years ago she also voted against efforts to apply bans on dogfighting and cockfighting to all parts of the United States, specifically on territories.

"Her 2018 vote against a bill to crack down on dogfighting and cockfighting in the U.S. territories underscores long-running emotional disconnect on the issue of animal welfare," said Wayne Pacelle, president of Animal Wellness Action and the Center for a Humane Economy, in a statement Monday.

He added that Noem "violated the norms of pet care and animal welfare when she shot a perfectly healthy young dog who needed love, training, and socialization" and then demonstrated a lack of insight by "including a rehash of the dog-killing episode in her forthcoming political memoir."

