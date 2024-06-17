Potential Trump VP's Sycophantic Claim Prompts A Very Awkward Reminder

Lee Moran
Potential Trump VP's Sycophantic Claim Prompts A Very Awkward Reminder
North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum (R) received an awkward reminder of his past criticism of Donald Trump after he went full “dear leader” with his latest praise of the former president.

Burgum, who is reportedly a contender to become presumptive GOP presidential nominee Trump’s running mate, waxed lyrical about his potential boss to Fox News’ Shannon Bream at the weekend.

“This guy is tireless, he’s committed, he’s smart, he’s funny. He’s nothing like he’s portrayed in the press,” said Burgum.

Burgum, who ditched his own presidential run in December, claimed he’d “absolutely” do business with Trump because of the ex-POTUS’ successes in television, real estate and politics.

“We should be grateful that we’ve got someone with that kind of talent from the private sector that’s willing to put himself back in the presidential race again,” he added.

Watch the video here:

Critics, however, reminded Burgum of his comment to NBC’s Chuck Todd just last July about definitely not going into business with Trump.

“I don’t think so,” he told Todd.

When asked why, Burgum replied: “I just think that it’s important that you are judged by the company you keep.” At the time, Burgum said he’d still vote for Trump, though, if he was the GOP’s nominee.

Watch that clip here:

Critics mocked Burgum’s 180 and suggested his latest comments were an audition for the Trump vice presidential candidate spot:

