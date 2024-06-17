Potential Trump VP's Sycophantic Claim Prompts A Very Awkward Reminder

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum (R) received an awkward reminder of his past criticism of Donald Trump after he went full “dear leader” with his latest praise of the former president.

Burgum, who is reportedly a contender to become presumptive GOP presidential nominee Trump’s running mate, waxed lyrical about his potential boss to Fox News’ Shannon Bream at the weekend.

“This guy is tireless, he’s committed, he’s smart, he’s funny. He’s nothing like he’s portrayed in the press,” said Burgum.

Burgum, who ditched his own presidential run in December, claimed he’d “absolutely” do business with Trump because of the ex-POTUS’ successes in television, real estate and politics.

“We should be grateful that we’ve got someone with that kind of talent from the private sector that’s willing to put himself back in the presidential race again,” he added.

"This guy is tireless, he's committed, he's smart, he's funny ... we should be grateful that we've got someone with that kind of talent from the private sector that's willing to put himself back in the presidential race again" -- Doug Burgum (it's a cult) pic.twitter.com/uNkikROiKJ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 16, 2024

Critics, however, reminded Burgum of his comment to NBC’s Chuck Todd just last July about definitely not going into business with Trump.

“I don’t think so,” he told Todd.

When asked why, Burgum replied: “I just think that it’s important that you are judged by the company you keep.” At the time, Burgum said he’d still vote for Trump, though, if he was the GOP’s nominee.

Critics mocked Burgum’s 180 and suggested his latest comments were an audition for the Trump vice presidential candidate spot:

Less than a year ago, Burgum said he would never do business with Trump, saying “it’s important that you’re judged by the company you keep.”



Ambition sure changes a person. https://t.co/iZW1cY6ztS — Michael Freeman (@michaelpfreeman) June 16, 2024

Says the guy @DougBurgum who said he’d never do business with djt because you are known by the company you keep.😩 — InquisitiveScout (@scout8712) June 16, 2024

Trump’s only talent is being a con artist. — Gailen David (@gailendavid) June 16, 2024

You know @DougBurgum, we all saw the clip of you telling the world that you would NEVER do business with trumpanzee. When you don't get VP, will love to hear you back to being that guy on the clip again. You are so SPINELESS — M (@serusmom) June 16, 2024

One year ago, Chuck Todd asked Gov. Doug Bergum if he would ever do business with Donald Trump. He replied, "I don't think so. I just think that it’s important that you’re judged by the company you keep."



Burgum was right then, but full of BS now. The cult grows ever stronger. pic.twitter.com/6X3I4ftP3j — Russell Drew (@RussOnPolitics) June 16, 2024

“This guy is tireless” He slept almost daily at his first trial. He regularly showed up for work in the WH around 11 and was out of there mid afternoon. He golfed every damn weekend when President. “With that kind of talent” 6 bankruptcies, at least 6 failed businesses. — Gazpacho is delicious (@paulasher22) June 16, 2024

This goes beyond cult, its desperation. They are desperate to cover up that convicted felon Trump is sundowning fast into full on dementia. https://t.co/7ozj4ut1Fl — T B (@tabruns) June 17, 2024

Trump is self-serving, nothing more than that. — 🌸 🐾 A to the Z 🐾🌸 (@A_tothe_Z_Amber) June 16, 2024

Wow. Burgum is now a cult member. https://t.co/Z4RPJeDJCY — Mike McFeely (@McFeely_Inforum) June 16, 2024

All those bankruptcies sure do indicate a talent. — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) June 16, 2024

When the private sector sends its people, they’re not sending their best. They’re sending people that have lots of problems, They’re bringing fraud. They're bringing crime. They're successfully sued for sexual assault. They’re felons. And some, I assume, are good people. https://t.co/4KKfT2yN9s — davidrlurie (@davidrlurie) June 16, 2024

