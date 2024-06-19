Potential Tropical Cyclone One getting closer to Mexico. See spaghetti models

Potential Tropical Cyclone One is getting closer to Mexico and starting to bring high winds to South Texas, according to the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center.

The system is expected to strengthen and is forecast to become a tropical storm by Wednesday before approaching the western Gulf Coast late Wednesday. Tropical storm conditions are expected within the warning area by Wednesday and tornadoes are possible through Wednesdasy evening across parts of Texas.

➤ Track all active storms

If it does become a tropical storm, it'll become the first named storm of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season, Alberto.

➤ Tropics watch, June 19: Tropical Storm Alberto expected to form today, 1st named storm of 2024 hurricane season

"The disturbance is quite large," NHC senior hurricane specialist Robbie Berg said, "and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 415 miles to the north of the center." Sustained wind of 38 mph and a gust to 47 mph was reported in Matagorda Bay, Texas.

Heavy rain is forecast to extend well north of the center of the storm, spreading into portions of central Texas, according to AccuWeather.

Potential Tropical Cyclone One is expected to bring 5 to 10 inches of rain across South Texas and into northeastern Mexico, with up to 15 inches possible, NHC forecasters said.

Flash and urban flooding is expected, along with new and renewed river flooding. Storm surges of up to four feet are forecast for Galveston Bay and from Sargent, Texas to Sabine Pass, the NHC said.

➤ Excessive rainfall forecast

Potential Tropical Cyclone One: What you need to know

Location : About 235 miles east-southeast of La Pesca, Mexico and 295 miles southeast of Brownsville, Texas

Maximum sustained winds: 40 mph

Movement : West-northwest at 8 mph

Pressure : 997 mb

Next advisory: 11 a.m. EDT

Watches, warnings issued across Florida, Texas, Gulf Coast

For an explanation of what the watches and warnings mean, scroll to the bottom of this story.

Tropical storm warnings:

The Texas coast from San Luis Pass southward to the mouth of the Rio Grande.

The northeastern coast of Mexico south of the mouth of the Rio Grande to Puerto de Altamira.

How strong is Potential Tropical Cyclone One and where is it going?

At 8 a.m, EDT, the disturbance was centered about 295 miles southeast of Brownsville, Texas, near latitude 22.7 North, longitude 94.3 West.

The system is moving toward the west-northwest near 8 mph. A generally westward motion with an increase in forward speed is expected during the next day or so, and the system is forecast to reach the coast of northeastern Mexico by late tonight or early Thursday.

Maximum sustained winds remain near 40 mph with higher gusts.

Some increase in strength is possible before the system reaches the coast. The disturbance is forecast to become a tropical storm later today.

Formation chance through 48 hours: high, 80 percent.

Formation chance through 7 days: high, 80 percent.

The disturbance is quite large, and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 415 miles to the north of the center. A National Ocean Service tide station at San Luis Pass, Texas, recently reported a water level of 3.8 ft above Mean Higher High Water.

Spaghetti models for Potential Tropical Cyclone One

Special note about spaghetti models: Illustrations include an array of forecast tools and models, and not all are created equal. The hurricane center uses only the top four or five highest performing models to help make its forecasts.

➤ Track Potential Tropical Cyclone One

Key messages from the National Hurricane Center: What you need to know about Potential Tropical Cyclone One

Users are reminded not to focus on the exact forecast track of this system. The disturbance is very large with rainfall, coastal flooding, and wind impacts likely to occur far from the center along the coasts of Texas and northeastern Mexico. Rainfall associated with Potential Tropical Cyclone One will impact large regions of Central America, north across northeastern Mexico and into South Texas. This rainfall will likely produce considerable flash and urban flooding along with new and renewed river flooding. Life-threatening flooding and mudslides are likely in and near areas of higher terrain across the Mexican states of Coahuila, Nievo leon and Tamaulipas, including the cities of Monterrey and Ciudad Victoria Moderate coastal flooding is likely along much of the Texas Coast through midweek. Tropical storm conditions are expected today along portions of the Texas coast south of San Luis Pass and along portions of the coast of northeastern Mexico within the Tropical Storm Warning area.

What impact could Potential Tropical Cyclone One have and what areas could be affected?

Storm surge: The combination of a dangerous storm surge and the tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by rising waters moving inland from the shoreline. The water could reach the following heights above ground somewhere in the indicated areas if the peak surge occurs at the time of high tide. Sargent, Texas, to Sabine Pass, Texas: 2-4 feet Galveston Bay: 2-4 feet Mouth of the Rio Grande, Texas, to Sargent, Texas: 1-3 feet Sabine Pass, Texas, to Vermilion/Cameron Parish Line, Louisiana: 1-3 feet The deepest water will occur along the immediate coast near and to the north of the landfall location, where the surge will be accompanied by large and dangerous waves. Surge-related flooding depends on the relative timing of the surge and the tidal cycle, and can vary greatly over short distances.

Rainfall : Potential Tropical Cyclone One is expected to produce rainfall totals of 5 to 10 inches across northeast Mexico into South Texas, with maximum totals of 15 inches possible. This rainfall will likely produce considerable flash and urban flooding along with new and renewed river flooding. Mudslides are also possible in areas of higher terrain across northeast Mexico.

Wind : Tropical storm conditions are expected within the warning area today.

Tornadoes : A couple of tornadoes may occur across parts of Deep South Texas on Wednesday.

Surf: Swells generated by the disturbance will affect the coast of Texas and northeastern Mexico through early Thursday. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.

Interactive map: What tropical storms, hurricanes have impacted your area in the past?

What do tropical storm watches, warnings from NHC mean?

What is storm surge? Graphics explain the deadly weather event

Tropical storm warning: A tropical storm warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area within 36 hours.

Tropical storm watch: An announcement that sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph are possible within the specified area within 48 hours in association with a tropical, subtropical, or post-tropical cyclone.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: NHC tracking Potential Tropical Cyclone One. Texas image, forecast path