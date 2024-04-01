'Potential is there for tornadoes': Severe storms to hit Ohio starting 2 p.m. Tuesday

Ohioans should brace themselves for another round of severe storms.

"The potential is there for tornadoes," said Karen Clark, a meteorologist with the Cleveland office of the National Weather Service.

Severe weather is expected to reach Ohio about 2 p.m. Tuesday.

"The greatest threat right now is roughly south of the line from Tiffin to Akron," Clark said. "But the risk does extend all the way up across northern Ohio, so even up to Toledo."

Storms will likely hit Marion, Bucyrus, Mansfield, Ashland and Wooster, and the at-risk area is much broader.

"All of northern Ohio is in it," Clark said.

March: EF-2 tornado confirmed to have hit Crawford and Richland counties

'Level 4 out of 5 for severe weather'

The potential for the storms developed throughout the day Monday.

The weather service classifies severe storms on a scale of 0-5.

"They have placed us in sort of a level four out of five for severe weather tomorrow," Clark said. "They consider that a moderate risk of severe weather, which is fairly high for this part of the country."

The storms are expected to bring large hail, damaging winds and minor floods.

"The potential is there for this to be a rather strong severe weather outbreak," Clark said.

Residents of western and northern Ohio are encouraged to review their severe weather safety plan, making sure they have a way to receive weather alerts.

Ohioans should check for updates Tuesday morning and afternoon.

"If their phone goes off that they've had a tornado warning, make sure they get to a basement quickly," Clark said.

Severe weather threat a reminder of March's deadly tornadoes

Meteorologists released a hazardous weather outlook Monday afternoon that listed the following Ohio counties: Lucas, Wood, Ottawa, Sandusky, Erie, Lorain, Cuyahoga, Lake, Geauga, Ashtabula, Hancock, Seneca, Huron, Medina, Summit, Portage, Trumbull, Wyandot, Crawford, Richland, Ashland, Wayne, Stark and Mahoning.

The storms were forecast to begin about 2 p.m. Tuesday, with the most severe weather likely coming between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.

The storms are set to arrive less than three weeks after several tornadoes ripped through Ohio, claiming several lives. Tuesday's storms are already offering reminders of that system.

"This actually is sort of similar to that scenario," Clark said. "We just want people to make sure that they're kind of thinking about the weather, thinking about what they're going to do if they end up in a tornado warning. Just be prepared to to take action based on that."

