'Potential tornado' south of Middletown prompts New Castle County tornado warning

A "potential tornado" over Delaney Corner − or about eight miles south of Middletown − has prompted weather officials to issue a tornado warning for New Castle County.

The National Weather Service issued the warning just before 8:40 p.m. and is set to expire at 9 p.m.

The Delaware Emergency Management Agency posted on X that the potential twister was moving northeast at about 20 miles per hour.

Areas impacted include Woodland Beach, Green Spring, Townsend and Chambersville.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: 'Potential tornado' south of Middletown prompts Del. tornado warning