Potential tornado in forecast for Eastern Shore, here's all to know

A Hazardous Weather Outlook has been issued by the National Weather Service for Maryland's Eastern Shore for Wednesday, April 3, including the potential for a tornado.

Maryland beaches, as well as Dorchester, Wicomico, Somerset and Worcester counties, can expect strong to severe thunderstorms late this afternoon into early this evening.

The strongest storms may contain damaging winds, large hail and an isolated tornado, according to the National Weather Service. Here's everything you need to know.

What is the weather forecast today and tomorrow?

There is a possible risk of severe weather in and around the Salisbury, Maryland, area on Wednesday, April 3, according to The Weather Channel's 10-day weather forecast.

Keep an umbrella handy, and hold on tight, as light rain is expected throughout the day, with thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. Winds will blow S at 10 to 20 mph, with a chance of rain 80%. Thunderstorms will continue into the evening and give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight.

On Thursday, April 4, The Weather Channel calls for intervals of clouds and sunshine, with a light chance of a rain showers during the day. Winds will blow WSW at 10 to 20 mph.

