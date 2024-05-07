‘Disheartening’: Lynn Police investigating ‘possible larceny’ of flowers from fallen Marine memorial

Half a dozen large flower pots were removed from the memorial of a fallen U.S. Marine, and now police are looking into whether or not they were stolen.

Lynn Police say their Criminal Investigation Division is investigating the potential theft of 6 large flower pots from L/Cpl. Bradley Campus Memorial at Clark Street Playground.

The memorial was dedicated nearly seven months ago to honor 21-year-old Lance Corporal Bradley J. Campus, who was one of 241 American service members killed in the Marine barracks bombing in Beirut, Lebanon, in 1983.

It’s been 40 years since his sacrifice, but he is still in the hearts of many in his home of Lynn.

His niece, Lindsay Lundy, is hoping someone comes forward with information.

“Some people would say, ‘Oh, it’s just flower pots.’ That’s not even the point,” she said. “It’s the fact that this is Lynn’s hero, somebody that gave his life. We have this memorial dedicated to him and for somebody to go in and presumptively steal, it’s very disheartening.”

Anyone with information about the missing flowers is asked to contact detectives at 781-477-3190.

Bradley J. Campus was born on February 15, 1962, in Lynn, Massachusetts.

