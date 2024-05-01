Potential shooter 'neutralized' outside Wisconsin middle school Wednesday, authorities say

Police are on scene at a south Wisconsin middle school after school officials reported what leaders called "'"an active shooter" late Wednesday morning and reported "the threat had been neutralized."

"Community members, there has been an active shooter at our middle school this morning," Mount Horeb Area School District Superintendent Dr. Steve Salerno posted on social media at 11:16 a.m. local time.

Mount Horeb Middle School is in Dane County about 20 miles west of the state capital, Madison.

"The threat has been neutralized outside of the building," the post reads. "Law-enforcement is circulating throughout the middle school to confirm the safety of all students."

No civilians were injured in the incident, the district posted in an update, and no additional suspects were believed to have been involved, as of about 12:20 p.m. local time.

"We have no reports of individuals being harmed, with the exception of the alleged assailant," Salerno wrote. "An initial search of the middle school has not yielded additional suspects."

A Dane County Sheriff's Office spokesperson told USA TODAY the scene was still active but confirmed so far, no civilians have reported being injured.

The spokesman, who did not identify himself said law enforcement had not released an official statement about the incident and said their priority was "to make sure the community is safe."

USA TODAY has reached out to the Mount Horeb Police Department for more information.

News out of Wisconsin

'The individual did not breach entryway'

It was not immediately known how the suspect was "neutralized" including whether the person was shot, but multiple local news stations reported a heavy police presence on campus.

"The individual did not breach entryway," the district posted on Facebook. "Police department is helping to scope out our building to ensure the safety of our students and staff."

In an update, Salerno wrote students would remain in hard lockdown throughout district buildings.

Parents urged not to report to middle school

The superintendent asked parents to stay away from the school while police investigated.

"Again, do not report to any of our schools at this time. Once we confirm the safety of all we will begin the process of reunification offsite with families."

This is a developing story.

Natalie Neysa Alund is a senior reporter for USA TODAY. Reach her at nalund@usatoday.com and follow her on X @nataliealund.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Shooter reported at Mt. Horeb Middle School 'neutralized' Wednesday