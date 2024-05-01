'Potential lethal force.' Doña Ana Sheriff IDs Chaparral man killed by deputy after struggle

Video from a body camera worn by a Doña Ana County Sheriff's deputy showed the struggle between the deputy and Jose Arian Guzman that led to Guzman's death April 29.

The video was part of a press conference by Doña Ana County Sheriff Kim Stewart on May 1, who said the deputy shot and killed Guzman after a nearly five-minute pursuit and struggle. The name of the deputy was not released to the media.

Deputies were called to a theft in progress call at approximately 2:20 p.m. in the vicinity of Luna Azul and Prescott Anthony Dr. in Chaparral.

In the video, the deputy arrives at the scene and sees Guzman along the road, where he exchanges some words with Guzman and tells Guzman not to go back on the property. The video shows the deputy take down Guzman's information and released him, but returned to his vehicle where he was informed of an active no bond arrest warrant for Guzman out of the Doña Ana County Sheriff's Department for disorderly conduct.

A screen capture from a Doña Ana County Sheriff's Department body camera shows a deputy pointing his weapon at Jose Adrian Guzman during an officer involved shooting in Chaparral on April 29. Guzman, seen with the deputy's taser, was shot and pronounced dead at the scene, according to DASO.

"(Guzman) has, in his history, 35 arrests," Stewart said. "We have certainly had prior contact with this individual."

A second video captured by body camera also shared at the press conference shows the deputy attempt to take Guzman into custody. Guzman frees himself and begins to run away. A pursuit up and down the 300 block of Prescott Anthony Drive with the deputy in his vehicle ensues. The video showed the deputy called at least once for backup. According to Stewart, his calls were not received, and his partner in the district was on another call.

Eventually the deputy confronted Guzman again outside of a residence. Guzman attempted to flee, but the deputy discharged his Taser at Guzman. Another struggle ensued during which the deputy was able to roll Guzman onto his stomach. The deputy is shown in the video on top of Guzman attempting to take him into custody, but Guzman ultimately frees himself again ― this time picking the Taser up from the ground with his right hand.

Doña Ana County Sheriff Kim Stewart held a brief press conference on Wednesday, May 1, during which she named the Chaparral man killed in an officer involved shooting on April 29 in Chaparral.

The deputy then pulled his weapon, and can be heard telling Guzman to drop the Taser at least eight times. The video shown at the Wednesday, May 1 press conference did not include the moment when Guzman was shot.

Stewart said the Taser was still loaded and charged, and video shows Guzman point it at the deputy.

"When he pointed it (Taser) at the deputy, it was considered potential lethal force," Stewart said.

The Officer Involved Shooting Task Force is currently investigating. Stewart did not answer questions from the media at Wednesday's press conference.

"What you are seeing is what is part of the case that is ultimately going to go to the District Attorney," Stewart said.

