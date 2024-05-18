Potential explosive device prompts investigation in Selma

SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An investigation is underway after deputies discovered a possible explosive device at a canal in Selma, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office said on Friday.

Deputies say they received a call at 3 p.m. from a person in the area of E. Mountain View and S. Temperance Avenues in Selma. They reported seeing an explosion from a far distance away from their location. At the same time, they saw a suspicious device floating in a nearby canal.

Sheriff’s officials say they responded along with their Eagle One helicopter and were able to spot the device as it became stuck against a trash grate in the canal.

As a precaution and for the safety of motorists, deputies say they blocked surrounding roads so traffic could not pass through. Members of the Explosive Ordinance Disposal Team (Bomb Squad) responded, collected the device, and rendered it safe.

Deputies say they checked the area for other devices, but nothing was found. They also responded to the area of the original explosion but did not discover any damage or injury to anyone.

This is an ongoing investigation as sheriff’s officials say they are working to identify the person responsible for placing the device in the canal. They encourage residents to report any suspicious devices in the future.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com | KSEE24 and CBS47.