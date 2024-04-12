Potential college closure in Lackawanna County

LA PLUME, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A college campus in Northeastern Pennsylvania is putting a plan together for its students over the possibility it might close.

It all began when Keystone College’s partnership agreement with a non-profit organization was terminated last month. 28/22 News reporter Gianna Galli spoke with a student about the potential closure.

Keystone College has now put a plan into place for its students in case of potential closure. This comes after a failed change in operations according to the school.

A student I spoke with is staying optimistic about the situation.

As students walk in and out of campus doors at keystone college in La Plume, several things remain uncertain. One, is the concern the private, four -year college will stay open.

“With anybody you go to, there’s going to be doubts and concerns but the most important thing is to just keep your head high and keep going,” acknowledged Broc Kreider, a freshman at Keystone College.

A teach-out plan is now in place after a failed attempt to partner with a new owner- The Washington Institute for Education and Research.

The teach-out plan is designed to safeguard its students if the institution was to close. It ensures that students can complete their degrees and it does not indicate that the college would alter its academic offerings.

Middle States Commission on Higher Education requested the plan, one that Keystone College said in a statement to 28/22 News is “normal, expected follow up in these situations.”

On March 11th, the Finance and Administration Vice President was placed on administrative leave, which the school then released in a statement one day later on March 12th.

“I just plan to keep my head down, keep going to classes just keep staying on the field, and once coach or the school tells us that we can’t play ball, or attend school anymore that’s when I’ll start looking at other options, but until then I plan on being a Giant until I can’t be a Giant anymore,” said Kreider.

Kreider says the school has communicated well with the students about the situation and hopes that things stay that way going forward.

“Just to be like hey here’s a heads-up so we aren’t blind sided by anything. We just have to keep grinding and doing what we are doing,” stated Kreider.

Something very important to note that was stated in the statement provided by Keystone college, the teach-out plan in place does not mean the college is going to enact it.

