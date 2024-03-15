Potential 2024 UF students now have 2 more weeks to consider their admissions offer

The University of Florida announced Friday that it is extending its enrollment confirmation deadline for first-year students to May 15.

The extension, a news release said, comes in response to delays in universities receiving financial aid data from the federal government. Now, prospective students admitted for the fall 2024 semester will have until May 15 to accept their admissions offers.

Tigert Hall, the University of Florida's administration building, is shown in 2018.

“UF acknowledges the critical role finances play in the college selection process. Consequently, the deadline extension was made to better support students and their families,” the release said.

The Office of Federal Financial Aid, which is the country’s largest provider of student financial aid, provides multiple forms of financial assistance through the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA). However, the federal processing timeline has been prolonged due to a recent revision to the FAFSA application process.

The Office of Federal Student Aid announced earlier this year that institutions would not receive financial aid data until the middle of March, which affects their ability to create comprehensive financial aid packages. Without these packages, students can’t be completely sure about their final out-of-pocket costs.

“UF is committed to helping students and families get all the information they need to make an informed college decision,” said Mary Parker, vice president for enrollment management, in a news release. “By extending this deadline, UF hopes to reduce some of the stress and burden the delays have caused to students and their families.”

UF said it will continue to monitor updates from the U.S. Department of Education to ensure all avenues are considered to support students.

“We’re dedicated to breaking down financial obstacles so that the outstanding value of a UF education is within the reach of students,” said Tina Lamb, director of the Office of Student Financial Aid and Scholarships, in a news release. “At the University of Florida, we’re on the side of students and families, we are ready to guide them through the college education process."

The university’s previous confirmation deadline was May 1.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: UF extends enrollment confirmation deadline