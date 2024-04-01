Potent spring storm setup threatens heavy snow over parts of Quebec

April will get off to a bit of a rough start across Quebec this week, as back-to-back storm systems threaten periods of rain, winds, and even heavy snow.

The first round is set to track towards the region with wind and rain mid-week, with a secondary low will developing in the U.S. Northeast, threatening the heavier snow over southern Quebec through Thursday.

While there is still some uncertainty with just how much snow will fall, drivers should be prepared for deteriorating and slippery road conditions for the latter half of this week. With northeasterly winds gusting up to 60 km/h, there's the chance for scattered power outages, as well.

Wednesday into Thursday: Winds pick up, threat for snow moves in

After starting the week on a rather calm note, northeasterly winds will pick up across Quebec on Wednesday, keeping temperatures close to the freezing mark.

Chances for rain will move into the Gatineau region through the evening hours, possibly reaching as far north as Montreal. Rainfall totals won't be anything overly excessive, with between 5-20 mm forecast.

As temperatures cool further through the overnight hours, however, the risk for wet snow will move in. That's as a secondary low develops in the U.S. Northeast.

The snow is set to intensify through the early morning hours on Thursday.

Due to the dynamic set-up of this system, there is still some uncertainty in how much snow will fall.

Regardless, drivers should be prepared for the deteriorating conditions, and the threat for slick roads through Friday. There's also the chance for some areas to overachieve with snowfall totals, so this will be a forecast you'll want to continue to check back on.

Snow flurries will continue into Friday morning, though with a bump in temperatures bringing mixed precipitation and scattered rain.

A warming trend is forecast into the weekend, with temperatures climbing well above seasonal. Forecasters will continue to monitor conditions ahead of the total solar eclipse that’ll traverse the region on Monday, April 8.

Check back frequently for the latest on this evolving forecast over Quebec.

