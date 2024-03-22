Potawatomi Tribe planning to dig 500 feet under Milwaukee for geothermal energy

Potawatomi tribal officials are looking to dig hundreds of feet underground for a geothermal project at its Potawatomi Casino Hotel in an effort to transform into a carbon-neutral business by 2050.

Jerrald Hauber, the tribe’s energy manager, said the project is estimated to fulfill 25% to 40% of the heating and cooling needs at the hotel and casino, which accounts for more than 70% of the tribe’s carbon emissions.

The potential Potawatomi project would involve drilling holes 400 to 600 feet under parking, with pipes leading to wells of water that would be pumped into a heating and cooling system.

Geothermal energy is cost-effective over the long-term, according to the U.S. Department of Energy, but carries significant up-front costs to build the system.

The Potawatomi geothermal system is estimated to cost between $15 million and $18 million.

Tribal officials are looking to offset some of that cost with a possible Climate Pollution Reduction Grant through the Inflation Reduction Act.

This program has made $5 billion in grants available to tribes, states, local governments and territories “to develop and implement ambitious plans for reducing greenhouse gas emissions and other harmful air pollution.”

Tribal officials said they're also looking at installing a geothermal system at the Potawatomi casino and hotel in Carter in northern Wisconsin's Forest County.

Hauber said the tribe’s potential project extends beyond the geothermal system. It would include a heat recovery chiller, which involves a water loop for heating, for its Milwaukee casino and a “state-of-the-art system” for its Carter casino. The tribe also plans to install more solar panels.

“Reducing carbon emissions is a very difficult task and takes a lot of different projects,” Hauber said. “It’s not just one simple approach, but a holistic approach.”

The overall budget for the tribe’s initiative is estimated between $60 million and $100 million.

It's a continuation of the Forest County Potawatomi Community’s efforts to switch to completely renewable, clean energy while saving money in the long run.

Last year, the tribe’s 23 active solar arrays saved more than $180,000 in energy costs at its properties in Milwaukee and Forest County.

This year, the tribe plans to have five new solar projects active by May. It's also looking at installing a solar farm at its agricultural farm in Forest County and five other locations.

Rather than using flat panels for that project — which would prevent agricultural use on the land they're on — the Potawatomi project would use vertical panels that would allow it.

Sign up for the First Nations Wisconsin newsletter Click here to get all of our Indigenous news coverage right in your inbox

Frank Vaisvilas is a former Report for America corps member who covers Native American issues in Wisconsin based at the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Contact him at fvaisvilas@gannett.com or 815-260-2262. Follow him on Twitter at @vaisvilas_frank.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Potawatomi Tribe planning to dig under Milwaukee for geothermal energy