Potatoes spill onto I-35 in Liberty after driver brakes hard in traffic

The southbound lanes of Interstate 35 in Liberty are closed after a tractor-trailer overturned in a crash and potatoes spilled out of another truck as traffic backed up, according to a spokesman with the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The interstate, which shut down shortly after 9:30 a.m. Thursday, is expected to be closed for another hour or two, Cpl. Justin Ewing with the highway patrol’s Troop A said about 11:30 a.m.

Initially, the driver of a semi hauling a load of snack food was headed south on I-35 and ran off the side of the road, where the truck struck a concrete barrier and then overturned onto the highway, Ewing said.

Ewing said the crash caused the highway to shut down and traffic to begin backing up.

After the crash, a driver of another tractor-trailer slammed on the brakes because of traffic backing up, causing the potatoes the truck was hauling to shift and spill onto the highway, Ewing said.

The spill “was just something that occurred because of the traffic backup,” Ewing said.

Some of the potatoes were mashed, said Capt. Nathan Mulch with the Liberty Police Department.

The truck hauling the potatoes has since cleared from the area.

Meanwhile, crews are working to upright the truck that crashed and remove it. The overturned truck, which was hauling snack foods, didn’t lose any of its load, Ewing said.

The Missouri Department of Transportation’s Kansas City District urged drivers to find an alternate route. According to a map in a MoDOT tweet, the crash occurred in northern Liberty.

Traffic was reported to be slow-moving and bumper-to-bumper along southbound I-35 south of Kearney, according to Waze, a traffic and navigation app.