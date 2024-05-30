Potato sludge spill sends motorcycles crashing, snarling traffic near Richland

Washington State Patrol is looking for the driver of a semi truck after a potato sludge spill caused motorcycles to lose control and wreck in Richland on Thursday.

WSP Trooper Chris Thorson said two separate motorcycle wrecks with injuries left traffic snarled on westbound Interstate 182 at the State Highway 240 exit, according to a social media post.

Thorson told the Herald that the sludge was initially covering both lanes.

The wreck happened about 12:30 p.m. The scene was cleared up by about 1:15 p.m.

Potato sludge was spilled by a semi on westbound Interstate 182 in Richland on Thursday, causing two motorcycle wrecks.

Thorson said the motorcycles lost control riding over the sludge. One passenger was taken to a local hospital in stable condition. The drivers of both motorcycles had minor injuries.

The driver of the truck did not stop.

WSP is asking anyone with information about the wreck or driver of the potato truck to contact them at 509-734-7034.