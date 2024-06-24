Postponed: third Stand Your Ground hearing in 2021 Sarasota hotel murder case canceled

If there was one word to sum up how those waiting outside of courtroom 3B in the Judge Lynn N. Silvertooth Judicial Center in downtown Sarasota felt on Friday, it would be disappointment.

Down the hallway, a mother who traveled more than 1,000 miles to see some sort of resolution to a "stand your ground" hearing saga could be heard crying. Seated closer to the courtroom, the defendant threw up his arm in what appeared to be frustration.

For the third time, a stand your ground hearing for 28-year-old Brennan Wakey, who is accused of fatally shooting his boyfriend three years ago at a Sarasota hotel, has been pushed back due to an unexpected delay. Less than 30 minutes into the hearing, Sarasota Circuit Court Judge Thomas Krug abruptly stood and called for a five-minute recess, which expanded to ten minutes before a court deputy announced the hearing would be canceled and rescheduled at a later date.

Another hearing is currently scheduled for Monday related to motions by the defense to remove the ankle monitor that Wakey has had since he bonded out of jail in 2022 and by the State to increase Wakey's bond to $500,000.

Wakey appeared in court alongside his attorneys, Liane McCurry and Jason Chapman, for the hearing in which the defense was expected to finally present their self-defense case. Wakey is charged with murder in the second degree and altering, concealing or destroying evidence. He was arrested five days after hotel staff discovered the body of Colton Wright, 24, in room 319 of the Hyatt Place Hotel off University Parkway on Dec. 9, 2021, according to court records.

Wright and Wakey had been in a romantic relationship since June of the same year, according to Wright's mother.

Hotel surveillance captured Wakey exiting the hotel via a side exit during the late hours, pulling a black duffle bag on wheels behind him and a gun tucked into his waistband, according to a probable cause affidavit.

That gun, which was presumably used to shoot Wright, hasn't been found, according to Assistant State Attorney Karen Fraivillig, the lead prosecutor on the case. Following the shooting, Wakey fled to his father's house in Port Charlotte where investigators later found Wright's laptop and phone, according to Fraivillig.

During the first two hearings in February, Fraivillig called several witnesses including eyewitness, Nick Trail, who had been friends with Wright and had been in the hotel room the night of the shooting.

Trail testified he heard Wright and Wakey screaming at each other, with the fight escalating without coming to physical blows. Trail said Wright picked up a plastic bottle of margarita mix and was swinging it at Wakey, who pulled out a gun and aimed it at Wright.

Jason Chapman, a defense attorney for Brennan Wakey, questions Sarasota Police Det. Anthony DiFrancisco during cross-examination Friday in Sarasota. Wakey, 28, is charged with second degree murder and altering, concealing evidence in connection to a 2021 fatal shooting at the Hyatt Place Hotel off University Parkway, where police discovered the body of Colton Wright. Wakey claims he fired his gun, which has not been found, in self-defense.

Trail added that Wright never hit Wakey with the bottle as he was about two to three feet away. When asked by Chapman about what manner Wright had been swinging the bottle, Trail said that the bottle was swung in an aggressive manner as though trying to make Wakey feel he'd be hit with the bottle.

In court documents, Trail told detectives he had been scared and in shock after Wakey fired the gun, so he ran home when Wakey had told him to get out of the hotel room. He added he didn't want to get shot, so that's why he ran.

Trail also told detectives that Wright and Wakey had previously argued, but Wright usually left, taking his car and driving somewhere to cool down.

Fraivillig also called on digital forensic specialist Brian Yang, who worked on pulling data from Wright's retrieved cellphone. Yang indicated that several photos had been deleted from the phone, but thumbnails of "live" photos, which were taken around 3 a.m. on Dec. 9, were able to be recovered. The photos were most likely taken before Wright was shot.

In the stills shown in court, an individual wearing a red shirt and navy-blue pants was seen lying on a white-sheeted bed. In subsequent photos, the individual stands up and then sits on the edge of the bed. In the video captured by the outside surveillance camera when Wakey exited the hotel room, he is seen wearing a red shirt and dark-colored pants.

Jason Chapman, Wakey's defense attorney, pointed out in his questioning that Yang couldn't tell exactly when the photos had been deleted off Wright's phone, whether it was before or after the shooting. Chapman also pointed out it's hard to make out a gun in the photos.

On Friday, when Chapman questioned Det. Anthony DeFrancisco of the Sarasota Police Department, he asked about two items of clothing, a red shirt and dark pants, which investigators found at Wakey's father's house.

Sarasota Police Det. Anthony DiFrancisco reviews evidence photos during during his testimony in a stand your ground hearing Friday in Sarasota. Brennan Wakey, 28, is charged with second degree murder and altering, concealing evidence in connection to a 2021 fatal shooting at the Hyatt Place Hotel off University Parkway, where police discovered the body of Colton Wright. Wakey claims he fired his gun, which has not been found, in self-defense.

DeFrancisco couldn't tell Chapman how many of Wakey's clothing items were at the house where his grandmother and father resided. DeFrancisco only repeated that the shirt and pants were the only two items found sopping wet in the washer. When Chapman pressed about who was responsible for doing laundry at the house and whether Wakey perhaps needed the clothing out of necessity because he didn't have anything else at his father's home, DeFrancisco pointed out that Wakey was wearing a different set of clothing when he was arrested by police.

