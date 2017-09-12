POSTPONED: The Doctors' Health on Wheels Food Truck Coming to Los Angeles!

* Due to unforeseen circumstances The Doctors’ Health on Wheels food truck will not be coming to Los Angeles on Thursday, September 13. We apologize for any inconvenience and will keep you updated on any future food truck events.

If you’re lucky enough to be in the Los Angeles area on September 13, you have a chance to meet ER physician Dr. Travis Stork and get a healthy and tasty lunch!

Dr. Travis will be serving up three tasty and healthy comfort-food alternatives prepared from recipes from his #1 bestselling book “The Lose Your Belly Diet.”

“As viewers of the show know, I love to eat and I love to eat tasty food! They have also heard me preach that food should be your medicine and not your poison. This is a unique opportunity for me to personally demonstrate just how delicious and healthy some of my favorite recipes really are,” Dr. Travis says.

The menu includes Minute Burritos, Split Second Nachos, and Loaded Veggie Burgers and will be available while supplies last. Additionally, the first 100 attendees at The Doctors’ Health on Wheels food truck will also receive a free copy of his book “The Lose Your Belly Diet.”

Check out the Health on Wheels food truck menu below:

"The Lose Your Belly Diet" is published by Ghost Mountain Books which, along with The Book Nook, is owned, in part, by The Doctors’ executive producer.