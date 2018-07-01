Poster outside Australian university mocked for 'mansplaining'

A university in Australia has distanced itself from a much-ridiculed poster showing a “Masters of Mansplaining”.

An advertisement, which appeared on a billboard in the city of Adelaide, showed five women surrounding a man and paying close attention as he appeared to make a point of great significance.

The University of Adelaide has insisted it had nothing to do with it.

A photograph of the billboard was posted on Instagram, with a caption saying: “our innovative education precinct is now offering a Master of Mansplaining....”

The image was widely shared on social media.

One commenter stated: “I've been walking past this poster for months and wondering what the hell the marketing people responsible for this were thinking."

Another noted: “To be fair, all of the women are looking at him like they think he is an utter b---end.”

But the university said that it had no connection to the advertisement and that the image was deliberately misleading.

"The photo of the hoarding has been deliberately angled and cropped to suggest that the image is directly related to the university, which it is not,” a spokesperson told ABC News.

The university said the advertisement, which appeared on a hoarding at an old Royal Adelaide Hospital site, belonged to Renewal SA, a South Australian state government agency involved in urban development.

The site is due to be converted into a university institute for machine learning.

"The photo in question on the Renewal SA hoarding is not a university image,” the spokesperson said.

“It was not supplied by us. It was not approved by us. The people depicted in that photo are not university people."

According to an Oxford Dictionaries blog post, the term “mansplain” first appeared in 2008 and refers to “a man’s action of explaining something needlessly, overbearingly, or condescendingly, especially to a woman, in a manner thought to reveal a patronising or chauvinistic attitude”.