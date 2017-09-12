Who posted this on Facebook? A neo-Nazi? A Klansman? No: The son of the prime minister of Israel.

Few politicians have been more ingenious in getting themselves into (and out of) political trouble than Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. There was his upset victory in the 2015 elections, and there have been continuing investigations into corruption allegations, leading to the disclosure last week that his wife, Sara, would be facing fraud charges involving the purchase of food for the official residence. But corruption is endemic in Israeli politics; what is not is any connection to the anti-Semitic fever swamps of the internet inhabited by the likes of David Duke. But that’s just where Netanyahu finds himself now, after a bizarre Facebook post last Friday by his unemployed 26-year-old son, Yair.

The image posted (and subsequently deleted) by Yair — under his Facebook user name “Yair Hun,” apparently adapted from a common neo-Nazi meme that has circulated online for years — can only be deciphered with detailed knowledge of the ongoing investigations into the financial dealings of Netanyahu’s family. Several of the figures in it are minor players in that scandal. But the main characters are easy to discern: the (Jewish) financier George Soros, who frequently figures in far-right conspiracy-mongering, and appears to be masterminding an effort to entrap Netanyahu; a reptilian character evidently symbolizing something evil; and a hooded figure with a prominent nose and a sinister grin, rubbing his hands together in a parody of greed. But for the absence of a Jewish star (the iconography of the drawing instead, for reasons not immediately apparent, invokes Masonry), it could have appeared in Der Sturmer, the pro-Nazi, anti-Semitic German newspaper of the 1930s.

View photos Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, left, and his son Yair visiting the Western Wall in Jerusalem on March 18, 2015. The younger Netanyahu faced online criticism on Sept. 9, 2017, after sharing an image on his Facebook page deemed anti-Semitic by critics. (Photo: Thomas Coex/AFP/Getty Images) More

Much more troubling was the attention and admiration that the image received from anti-Semites on the extreme right. David Duke, the former grand wizard of the Ku Klux Klan, approvingly shared Yair’s post on social media, adding: “Welcome to the club, Yair — absolutely amazing, wow, just wow.” And the meme found its way to other dark, morally repugnant corners of the internet. The neo-Nazi website the Daily Stormer praised the meme in an article titled “Netanyahu’s Son Posts Awesome Meme Blaming Jews for Bringing Down His Jew Father.” Expressing sympathy for the meme’s anti-Semitic content, the author of the article referred to Yair as “a total bro.”

Welcome to the club, Yair – absolutely amazing, wow, just wow. pic.twitter.com/D3yMWhUIGa — David Duke (@DrDavidDuke) September 10, 2017

The Facebook post received widespread condemnation from Jewish leaders in the United States and Israel. The Israeli office of the Anti-Defamation League censured the post on Twitter, writing in Hebrew that it “contained clear anti-Semitic elements. The danger of anti-Semitic discourse should not be downplayed.” And Ehud Barak, a former Israeli prime minister and a political rival of Benjamin Netanyahu who is depicted in the drawing, spoke out against it on Twitter. In a public sparring match with Yair on social media, Barak attacked Yair and his father, suggesting that the younger Netanyahu should seek psychiatric help. The heads of the left-of-center Labor Party and the leftist party Meretz, Avi Gabbay and Zehava Galon, respectively, also condemned it.

View photos Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak gestures as he talks with foreign journalists in Jerusalem on April 4, 2016. (Photo: Thomas Coex/AFP/Getty Images) More