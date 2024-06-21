Postcards from the Everglades: Alligator, other wildlife go with the flow after record rains

The Florida Everglades looked a little different after relentless rain fell in South Florida from June 10-14. Nearly 30 inches of rain was recorded in Big Cypress National Park.

The various wildlife that call the Everglades home have seen their share of rain before, but this was different.

The News-Press and Naples Daily News photographer Andrew West was curious about the impact the surge of water had on the Everglades. He spent some time there on June 14 and produced the fascinating 54-photos photo gallery at the top of this story and this video.

Rushing water? A current? These are things you normally don't see in the Everglades. It was a rare site for West who has spent significant time in and around the Everglades taking photos and videos of the wildlife.

Watch the video of wildlife swamped by heavy rain in the Everglades

