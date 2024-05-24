Postal Service facilities will be closed for the Memorial Day holiday

PANAMA CITY − Postal Service facilities across the state of Florida will be closed for Memorial Day.

Retail transactions will not be available on Monday, May 27. Normal delivery and collection schedules will resume on Tuesday, May 28.

There will be no residential or business deliveries during the holiday. Though there will be no regular mail deliveries, Priority Mail Express is delivered 365 days a year and will be delivered on May 27.

