Postal Service will convert its Richland Township mail processing, distribution center, sending some operations to Pittsburgh

Apr. 20—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — The U.S. Postal Service has determined it will move forward with plans to repurpose the Johnstown area's mail processing and distribution center and send its mail processing operations to Pittsburgh.

The facility at 235 Jari Drive, Richland Township, is slated to become a "local processing center," as discussed Feb. 8 at a public hearing in Johnstown.

Post Office officials described local processing centers as an essential part of the new Postal Service network, with roles as transfer centers for aggregating products on the way to delivery.

"In addition to determining the facility will remain open and modernized as a Local Processing Center, the business case supports transferring mail processing outgoing operations to the Pittsburgh processing and distribution center as a majority of mail and packages currently processed in Johnstown are destined outside the Johnstown area," the U.S. Postal Service said in a press release.

The Postal Service also announced "there will be no career layoffs as part of this initiative."

However, at the Feb. 8 meeting hosted by Postal Service officials at the Holiday Inn Johnstown-Downtown, unionized workers of the Richland Township center aired concerns about the reassignment of 16 employees to postal service facilities outside Johnstown.

"All career bargaining unit reassignments will be made in accordance with respective collective bargaining agreements," the Postal Service said in its press release.

Employees also shared concerns in February that the change would delay local mail delivery.

Calls to local and national postal workers' union representatives were not returned this week about the Postal Service's decision.

U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., issued a statement in response to a request from The Tribune-Democrat.

"Time and again, Postmaster General (Louis) DeJoy has made decisions on USPS Pennsylvania operations without meaningfully engaging with the workers who process and deliver the mail and the community that relies on this essential service," Casey said. "Any changes must ensure the people of Johnstown and the region have postal service they can count on and USPS workers have stability and job protection."

Casey sent two letters to the Postal Service in March — one to press for clear and concise answers on behalf of Pennsylvania postal workers and residents experiencing significant mail issues amid Postal Service consolidation plans, and another to urge against any changes to service standards that would result in job losses and further degrade mail delivery performance, especially in rural areas.

Regarding the delivery standards, Postal Service spokesman Mark Lawrence told The Tribune-Democrat there would be "no change of delivery standards anywhere across the country."

The change to the Johnstown facility is a part of the Postal Service's 10-year Delivering for America plan to "improve organizational and operational processes and actively make the Postal Service an efficient, high-performing, world class logistics and delivery provider," the Postal Service said in its press release.

"The Postal Service will invest up to $3.7 million in the Johnstown Local Processing Center, which will result in expanded and streamlined package and mail processing and distribution capabilities for the facility," the Postal Service said.

The investments include $2.7 million for modernization efforts and deferred maintenance.

"Funds will be used for new workplace amenities for Postal Service employees such as new lighting and renovated bathrooms and break rooms," the Postal Service said. "To help improve delivery services, investments totaling $1 million will be made to locate a single induction package sorter into the facility."

The Postal Service said the facility will feature evolving self-service tools and technology to give customers added services and new choices in how they ship and receive packages, including "Smart Lockers," a keyless, self-service delivery solution that allows package shippers and package recipients to send and receive packages directly to a Smart Locker location.

"Once changes are implemented, business mail entry, post office, station and branch retail services are not expected to change, and delivery services will be enhanced," the Postal Service said. "After the Johns-town facility is converted to a Local Processing Center, it is anticipated that it will be able to mail and ship packages, manual letters and flats. The Local Processing Center is also anticipated to offer express services and accept bulk and permit mail."