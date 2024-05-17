Postal carrier robbed in Palo Alto, $150K reward offered

(KRON) — Two suspects remain on the loose after they robbed a postal carrier in Palo Alto on Thursday, the Palo Alto Police Department said. The robbery comes days after two other suspects were arrested for robbing postal carriers on the Peninsula.

Thursday’s robbery happened at about 11:45 a.m. at the Southwood Apartments located at 2850 Middlefield Road.

According to PAPD, the victim, a man in his 60s, was approached by two men who demanded his postal keys. The victim handed over his keys, but the suspects then asked him to give up his phone and wallet. The victim refused, and a fistfight ensued.

The suspects knocked the victim to the ground and then ran back to the parking garage, police said. Shortly afterward, a black car was seen speeding out of the garage before going southbound on Middlefield Road. The car was described as an older-model Nissan Altima four-door sedan.

The suspects both had a hand in their waistband when they approached the victim, but he said he did not see a weapon. The victim had minor injuries but declined medical care.

The suspects were described by the victim as Hispanic men in their 20s, both about 5-foot-8 with average builds and no facial hair. They were wearing black sweatshirts with the hoods up.

PAPD is investigating to see whether the suspects are the same men who committed a similar robbery in Palo Alto in December. It is unknown whether this case is related to the postal robberies that happened on Saturday.

The United States Postal Inspection Service offers a reward of up to $150,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of someone who robbed a postal carrier.

Anyone with information about this robbery is asked to call PAPD at (650) 329-2413 or USPS at (877) 876-2455.

