Postal carrier among those who lost cherished items in deadly Greeley storm

GREELEY, Colo. (KDVR) — There has been much heartbreak and loss for many Greeley residents sifting through damaged belongings after their homes flooded this week.

The intensity of the storm that rolled through Greeley Tuesday night was captured on Dezarae Wolf’s cell phone camera. She is one of those who lost so much this week.

Little did the single mother know that the rain and hail would form a river and rage through her yard and into her basement. The water burst a window, filling Wolf’s basement with six feet of water in her east Greeley neighborhood.

“It looked like a river coming from that way and kind of came this way and flooded the whole area,” Wolf said.

Some of her most cherished belongings were “damaged in a flash,” Wolf said.

“My mom struggled with drugs and stuff so she lost a lot of the things and this was what she had left,” Wolf said.

Her mother’s photographs, her grandmother’s artwork, her beloved vintage record player and albums — all soaked beyond repair.

“Lot of sentimental things, like my camera that I saved for a while, that was $900,” Wolf said.

Wolf, a mail carrier, was off her route on Thursday. Instead, she was in her yard, trying to piece together those little things in life that mean so much to her.

“Insurance? I called them and they said they don’t take care of floods in Colorado unless I specifically ask for it,” Wolf said.

Wolfe saved for years to buy her home only eight months ago. She’s grateful the main floor was not damaged.

For now, Wolf is slowly going through years of memories, hoping to put this chapter behind her soon. She said Thursday that she just wants to go back to work.

FOX31 talked to others who have experienced water damage, with many still trying to assess how much this week’s storm will cost them.

