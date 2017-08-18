Is Post-Workout Ice Cream Good for You?

There are a lot of claims out there about great post-workout foods that maximize benefits and help with your body's recovery. But does eating ice cream fall into the pro or con category?

Breast specialist and triathlon competitor Dr. Kristi Funk claims that there's some truth to ice cream being good for post-workout but stresses, "The critical question is how hard did you work out?" If you've just run 20 miles, you've depleted your glycogen stores completely and you only have an hour to replenish it."

ER Physician Dr. Travis Stork says, "The majority of workouts are not going to warrant this." He does say that if you workout a little bit harder ice cream does have protein and the sugars that you'll need to replenish your bodies glycogen.

But before you reach for that pint, is Dr. Travis eating ice cream after his workouts? No. He grabs a whole grain slice of bread with some almond butter and banana.