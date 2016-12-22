A post-Soviet generation endures poverty, chaos, opportunity

In this 1992 family handout photo, Nataliya Vasilyeva, left, sits next to her brother in Pushkino, Russia. AP's Nataliya Vasilyeva, who was seven when the Soviet Union collapsed on Dec. 25, 1991, describes what life was like for her generation, the first to grow up in post-Soviet Russia. (Family handout photo via AP)

MOSCOW (AP) — When tanks rolled through the streets of central Moscow in August 1991, my mother's initial reaction was alarm, and she immediately thought about accounts she had read of the Bolshevik Revolution.

"It's scary!" she said to me, a 7-year-old just starting primary school. "What if drunken sailors barge in like in 1917?"

But the coup against Mikhail Gorbachev by a group of hard-line Communists failed a few days after it was announced, with very little chaos and bloodshed. Eventually, it led to the demise of the Soviet Union on Dec. 25, 1991, when Gorbachev resigned and the red hammer-and-sickle flag was lowered from the Kremlin.

Although my mother's words seemed exaggerated and comical at first, they were almost prophetic.

For my parents, Tatyana and Sergei, their world of Cold War ideology and central government control soon dissolved into social upheaval, staggering poverty and violence. But there also were new political freedoms, and, eventually, new opportunity.

This was the post-Soviet Russia where my generation grew up.

We spanned the political reforms of Gorbachev, the wrenching economic policies of Boris Yeltsin, and the ascent of Vladimir Putin, who has called the disintegration of the Soviet Union the "greatest geopolitical catastrophe of the century."

In the first years after Yeltsin took over, violence by criminal gangs engulfed Moscow. The scenes that my older brother and I watched on a pirated video cassette of "Once Upon a Time in America" seemed familiar to us.

A street corner one block away from our home became a favorite spot for mobsters. Loud pops would ring out at night now and again — sometimes it was just an old car backfiring, but other times it was gunfire.

Tombstones were put on the lawn to mark where two men in their early 20s had been gunned down, and I would pass them every day on my way to school. The markers are gone now, because my old neighborhood has become one of Moscow's most expensive, and a trendy architect has built a headquarters for a major gas company nearby.

Along with the mobsters, youth gangs sprang up. A neighbor's boy and I were walking to school one day when we were stopped in a secluded yard by a group of kids our age — 10 or 11 years old. One had a knife. They held us by the arms and showered us with abuse. I'm not even sure they took anything — we didn't have much — but the feeling of being paralyzed and totally under someone else's power haunted me for years. I stopped taking shortcuts.

I was largely shielded from the economic distress the entire country was feeling in the final years under Gorbachev, but small things seeped in. I occasionally had to stand in a line at a store — something that most Soviet shoppers had to endure daily. Because toy stores had little to sell, I settled for a cheap plastic figure as a birthday present. I remember feeling happy for my mom when she was given a box of sugar cubes for a holiday.

As the economy got worse, it led to something most Russians had never known: social inequality.

A classmate's rich father once came to a school party with a video camera, which was foreign to us. Another classmate's family was so poor he wore the same sweater and pants to school month after month. Although just about everyone dressed in hand-me-downs or cheap Chinese-made clothes, his mother — a physics teacher at our school — couldn't afford anything new for him.

Oligarchs sprang up from nowhere, and fortunes were made and lost in months. A man on my street struck it big: A Mercedes was parked outside their drab, pre-fabricated apartment building, his wife had an expensive fur coat and their daughter had a real Barbie doll.

About 10 years later, when I was in college, I saw the girl again. She was working as a bank teller and no longer looked like the daughter of a wealthy man.

My own family's fortunes were similarly up and down. My mother was a trained chemist, but in her 40s, she could only find work at her research institute, which paid little and routinely was months behind with salaries.