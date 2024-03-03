Post Office scandal: Jo Hamilton calls for compensation at Brit Awards

Jo Hamilton presented the Song of the Year award to Raye for Escapism

A former sub-postmistress affected by the Horizon IT scandal presented singer-songwriter Raye with her first trophy at the Brit Awards.

Jo Hamilton was falsely accused of stealing £36,000 from a Post Office in South Warnborough, Hampshire.

On stage at the ceremony, she called for compensation to be sped up for those wrongfully prosecuted.

She was joined by the actress who played her in ITV's Mr Bates vs The Post Office, Monica Dolan.

The hit drama has been credited with creating mass public interest in the scandal.

Mrs Hamilton presented the award alongside Monica Dolan, the actress who portrayed her on screen

Mrs Hamilton, 66, told the crowd at the O2 Arena: "I want to thank everyone in the country for the love and the support they have given the postmasters.

"Please can you keep on supporting us because, despite what the government says, they're not paying the postmasters."

The mother-of-two was prosecuted for a shortfall of £36,000 in 2006 and was persuaded to plead guilty to a charge of false accounting.

She took up a cleaning job, had to mortgage her house twice, borrowed money from friends, and received donations from the local community to pay back the funds.

Her conviction was overturned in 2021 when it was discovered more than 700 sub-postmasters and postmistresses were prosecuted because of a faulty accounting system.

Mrs Hamilton presented the Song of the Year award to Raye for Escapism, a track which also featured the artist 070 Shake.

Raye made history on the night, winning six prizes and beating Blur, Adele and Harry Styles' record four wins at a single ceremony.

