Post Office knew its software could alter subpostmasters’ accounts – and lied about it, report shows

Alan Bates, who lifted the lid on the Post Office scandal - Belinda Jiao

The Post Office claimed in court it was impossible Horizon was to blame for financial shortfalls despite commissioning a report in 2016 that found the computer software system was faulty.

A newly-discovered 148-page report from Deloitte, titled Bramble, found that staff at Fujitsu, which built and ran Horizon, could remotely alter subpostmasters’ cash accounts.

The report from Deloitte repeatedly mentions that Post Office management was told about the findings.

The Bramble document is the first physical evidence to prove the remote access flaw was known by the Post Office.

It has now been submitted to the inquiry and supports the claims of whistleblowers.

Post Office lawyers lost a landmark court case in 2019 against Alan Bates and 555 subpostmasters when Mr Justice Fraser ruled in favour of the former subpostmasters.

The postmasters claimed Horizon was faulty and to blame for the financial discrepancies while the Post Office said this was not possible.

Taxpayer money was used to foot the Post Office’s £100 million legal bill and the High Court case secured a £42.5 million settlement, but vast legal expenses meant each claimant only received around £20,000 each.

Around 900 former subpostmasters are thought to have been affected by Horizon between 1999 and 2015.

The BBC, which unearthed the Bramble document, reports that some excerpts from the Deloitte draft report were used by the Post Office in a defence document.

The document was accompanied with a signed statement of truth that it would be “impossible” for Fujitsu to remotely cause “significant shortfalls”.

The full findings of the report, which the Post Office commissioned, was never shared or submitted to the court.

Patrick Green KC, the lead barrister for the subpostmasters in the Bates case, told the BBC: “[It is] exactly the sort of thing that we would have wanted to have and to analyse and put in front of the judge.

“It’s them admitting that they could do in 2017 something they were still denying that they could do in 2019.”

‘Unbelievably damning’

Ron Warmington, a fraud investigator who worked for Second Sight, was tasked by the Post Office with investigating the missing funds in 2012.

He called the Bramble document “unbelievably damning” and said it exposed “industrial scale meddling” with postmasters’ accounts.

Audio recordings of Mr Warmington and his colleague Ian Henderson from 2013 have recently been unearthed and published by Channel 4 News, which shows the investigators informing Post Office bosses that Horizon, not theft on the part of the postmasters, was likely to blame for the missing funds.

The tapes show the investigators, who were later sacked by the Post Office, talking to Post Office tech expert Simon Baker about their discovery that flaws were present in Horizon.

The conversations reveal that Post Office and Fujitsu bosses were aware the computer system could alter subpostmasters’ accounts back in 2013.

The investigators mention the possibility then of a “nightmare scenario” where postmasters’ accounts could be altered without their knowledge or permission.

Mr Baker claims in the recordings that he informed Post Office executives Susan Crichton and Alwen Lyons that Fujitsu had confessed to him the issues with Horizon.

The Second Sight investigators told the Post Office bosses on a different call, also exposed by Channel 4, about their concerns around Horizon.

‘They allowed that lie to continue’

Paula Vennells, the Post Office chief executive, was due to meet Lord Arbuthnot MP the next day. ITV reports that Ms Vennells was made aware in 2013 of the flaws.

Ms Vennells was earlier this year stripped of her CBE for “bringing the honours system into disrepute” for her role in the scandal, which has been dubbed the biggest miscarriage of justice in British history.

Lord Arbuthnot told Channel 4: “[The Post Office] allowed that lie to continue. They allowed subpostmasters to languish in prison.

“They permitted further subpostmasters to go to the wall. Paula Vennells lied to parliament in February 2015.

“I’ve been doing this for 14-15 years now and to think that a British institution could behave like this, owned by us, is just terrible.”

Next month will see several high profile witnesses take to the witness stand as the inquiry continues, including campaigner Alan Bates, whose fight for justice was televised in the ITV drama series Mr Bates vs the Post Office.

In May, Ms Vennells will face three days of interrogation, which is likely to include questions on when she knew there were serious problems with the Horizon software.

A Post Office spokesman said: “The Horizon IT Inquiry is a statutory, judge-led inquiry set up to establish what happened and to question witnesses under oath.

“It’s for the inquiry to reach its own independent conclusions after consideration of all the evidence on the issues it is examining.

“Post Office fully supports this process and it would be inappropriate to comment on related issues outside of the inquiry.”

Ms Vennells, Ms Lyons and Ms Crichton have not commented on the report.