Post Office employees from Wichita, Andale charged with stealing cash and checks

Two United State Postal Service employees — one from Wichita and another from Andale — have been indicted, accused of taking money and checks sent through the mail in unrelated cases, officials said.

Neither one works for the USPS any longer. Both were charged this week.

Alexa R. Garner-Cavender, 36, of Wichita was charged with four counts of theft for allegedly taking checks worth $4,825 in 2023. Federal court records say the checks were taken on April 4, July 7, August 10 and August 24 for the amounts of $3,025, $800, $500 and $500.

For each count, she faces up to five years in prison, possibly $250,000 fine and a maximum of three years supervised release.

Dylan M. Ellis, 30, of Andale faces the same prison and supervised release, but a fine up to $100,000 for one count of delaying or destroying mail. Between Jan. 13, 2024 and Feb. 20, 2024, the former mail processing clerk stole cash “intended for another person or persons,” according to federal court documents and the U.S. Attorney’s Office.