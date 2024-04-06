Post-Marshall Fire, fire crews have quicker communication with utilities

LONGMONT, Colo. (KDVR) — Saturday is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day because of red flag warnings, with wind gusts that could top out at over 100 miles per hour.

Departments around the Denver and northern Colorado metro areas are preparing for high risks for wildland fires, especially in foothill communities, following the devastating Marshall Fire.

Crews at Mountain View Fire Rescue were preparing Friday for a busy day on Saturday.

“Dispatch is our main point of contact because we’re typically out on a call, and so we coordinate via radio,” said Paul Johnson, a division chief for Mountain View Fire. He is talking about how fire crews communicate with utility providers, like Xcel Energy, on any call but especially on windy, red flag days.

“So since the Marshall Fire, we’ve worked with the utility companies and we’ve basically established a one-phone-number point of contact,” Johnson said.

What were two separate numbers for gas lines and power lines is now just one: a quicker way to communicate if and when disaster strikes.

“Obviously, with the streamline of the process, you get a shorter time,” Johnson said.

All time is precious when communities are burning and fires are spreading, and every second counts.

“We will have a much greater response in terms of numbers of engines available and ready to respond,” Johnson said.

Departments like Mountain View Fire Rescue are now mobilizing a higher response to fire calls on red flag warning days: two engines, six brush trucks and many more fire crews than a typical call.

It’s an all-hands-on-deck response for any call when winds are high and the fire risk is dangerous.

“Be prepared to evacuate. Have a go bag, the usual safety things, and then pay attention to the evacuation orders,” Johnson said.

Here is a full list of items you may need to be prepared for an evacuation.

