Post Fire Thursday update: Containment at 43%; evacuations, road closures

Firefighters are steadily gaining the upper hand on the massive Post Fire in the Gorman area north of Los Angeles, increasing containment to 43% on Thursday

The fire increased slightly to 15,690 acres Wednesday night and weather conditions were expected to cooperate through Thursday, with temperatures in the low 70s and decreased winds. But temperatures are expected to rise into the 90s this weekend with humidity levels possibly dropping into single digits, below 10%.

Firefighters extended containment lines Tuesday, and a red flag warning for critical fire conditions expired Tuesday evening, with forecasters saying winds had fallen below advisory levels.

“Conditions will improve over the area Wednesday as winds decrease and minimum humidities trend higher with the return of onshore flow,” according to the National Weather Service.

Dozens of burned-up cars that the Post Fire destroyed at an auto repair business are seen on June 17, 2024, in Gorman, California. Strong dry winds are forecast to continue prolonging a heightened danger that the 15,000-acre Post Fire, which is 20 percent contained, could blow embers over and beyond firefighters to threaten suburban neighborhoods near Castaic, California. The Post Fire is an early-season wildfire, the largest fire in the state so far this year, and is burning days before summer.

Post Fire evacuations, road closures

The fire, which broke out Saturday, prompted the evacuation of about 1,200 people from the Hungry Valley State Vehicular Recreation Area. Evacuation orders remained in place there Wednesday, and also at Pyramid Lake and Oak Flats Campground.

An evacuation warning was in place for areas of south of Pyramid Lake between Old Ridge Route and the Los Angeles County line, including Paradise Ranch Estates.

The following road closures were in place:

Northbound Interstate 5 at state Route 138;

Southbound Vista del Lago Road at the entrance to the Vista del Lago Visitors Center;

Eastbound Castaic Lake Drive at Ridge Route Road.

One commercial property has been destroyed, while 10 are being threatened, along with 50 single-family residences, fire officials said.

Authorities are officially reporting one injury from the fire, although no details were released.

The blaze is being battled by a unified command that includes the U.S. Forest Service, Angeles National Forest, the Los Angeles County Fire Department and Ventura County Fire Department. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, California State Park Services, Los Angeles County Office of Emergency Management, Cal Fire and California Highway Patrol were also providing support.

“Today, crews will continue extending and reinforcing their control lines to protect infrastructure and natural resources. Infrastructure protection is ongoing around Pyramid Lake, including Pyramid Lake Dam and support facilities, as well as Southern California Edison electrical 500KV transmission lines,” officials said in their Wednesday morning update.

“Other assets threatened are State and Federal recreation sites, communication sites, United States Forest Service fire stations, oil pipelines, private camps and residences along Interstate 5, and multiple waterways.”

Smoke advisory in effect for Santa Clarita, Castaic areas

The South Coast Air Quality Management District issued a wildfire smoke advisory for the Santa Clarita and Castaic areas, with northwesterly winds expected to push smoke from the fire southeast toward Santa Clarita, the San Fernando Valley and parts of the Angeles National Forest.

The SCAQMD advised people in the area to limit their exposure by remaining indoors with windows and doors closed or by seeking immediate shelter, avoid vigorous physical activity and to run their air conditioners or air purifiers.

“It’s best to avoid using swamp coolers or whole house fans that bring in outside air,” the agency said. “Residents should also avoid burning wood in their fireplaces or firepits. And, if they absolutely must be outside, a properly fit N95 mask or P100 respirator may provide some protection.

The Post Fire started at about 1:45 p.m. Saturday at Ralph’s Ranch and Gorman School roads, near the Golden State (5) Freeway, Los Angeles County Fire Department spokesman Craig Little told City News Service.

Some 1,747 personnel wee involved in the firefighting effort.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Post Fire Thursday update: Containment, evacuations, road closures