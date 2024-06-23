Post Fire Sunday update: Containment grows to 83%, fire size holds steady

Firefighters continued gaining ground fighting the Post Fire in the Gorman area north of Los Angeles on Sunday with containment growing to 83% overnight, up from 79% a day earlier.

Further, the fire’s size continues to hold steady at 15,690 acres, according to Cal Fire.

With the weather heating up, more than 950 firefighters continued to focus on protecting critical infrastructure and recreation areas throughout the fire footprint. Crews were also working to identify and address pockets of fire and heat within interior portions of the burned area, along roads, and the Interstate 5 corridor, according to the agency.

Hot and dry weather is expected through the weekend, with temperatures nearly triple-digits possible. There was a slight chance of thunderstorms Sunday bringing minimal rain to the area.

Evacuation orders in place

As of Saturday evening, evacuation orders remained in place for the area south of Gorman Post Road, west of the 5 Freeway, east of the L.A. County line and north of Pyramid Lake. Evacuation warnings were in effect south of Pyramid Lake, west of the 5 Freeway, east of the county line and north of Templin Highway.

The fire started just before 2 p.m. June 15, prompting the evacuation of about 1,200 people from the Hungry Valley State Vehicular Recreation Area.

Cal Fire officials reported two structures destroyed in the blaze and one damaged. One destroyed structure was commercial and one was a house. A house was also damaged.

Authorities are officially reporting one injury from the fire, although no details were released.

The blaze is being battled by a unified command that includes the U.S. Forest Service, Angeles National Forest, the Los Angeles County Fire Department and Ventura County Fire Department. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, California State Park Services, Los Angeles County Office of Emergency Management, Cal Fire and California Highway Patrol were also providing support.

“Crews continue making progress on the perimeter of the Post Fire ... allowing teams to focus more on the interior terrain,” officials said in their Thursday morning update. “Crews continue seeking out isolated smoke and heat sources that produced small flare ups (Wednesday). Increased temperatures are expected over the next several days and into the weekend which make these areas a priority.”

Air quality, weather update

The South Coast Air Quality Management District issued a wildfire smoke advisory for the Santa Clarita and Castaic areas, with northwesterly winds expected to push smoke from the fire southeast toward Santa Clarita, the San Fernando Valley and parts of the Angeles National Forest.

The SCAQMD advised people in the area to limit their exposure by remaining indoors with windows and doors closed or by seeking immediate shelter, avoid vigorous physical activity and to run their air conditioners or air purifiers.

“It’s best to avoid using swamp coolers or whole house fans that bring in outside air,” the agency said. “Residents should also avoid burning wood in their fireplaces or firepits. And, if they absolutely must be outside, a properly fit N95 mask or P100 respirator may provide some protection.

The Post Fire started at Ralph’s Ranch and Gorman School roads, near the Golden State (5) Freeway, Los Angeles County Fire Department spokesman Craig Little told City News Service.

The cause remains under investigation.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Post Fire update: Containment grows, fire size holds steady