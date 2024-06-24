Post Fire Monday update: Containment grows, evacuation orders lifted

Firefighters spent the overnight hours gaining ground fighting the Post Fire in the Gorman area north of Los Angeles on Monday with containment growing to 90% and enabling people to return home.

The fire’s size continues to hold steady at 15,690 acres, according to Cal Fire.

The progress has allowed for the force to be reduced to 596 firefighters focused on protecting critical infrastructure and recreation areas throughout the fire footprint and returning them to pre-fire condition, officials said. Crews were working to identify and address pockets of fire and heat within interior portions of the burned area, along roads, and the Interstate 5 corridor, according to the agency.

Sunday temperatures nearly reached 100 degrees and there were isolated light showers.

Post Fire evacuation orders, warnings on Monday

The evacuation orders were reduced to evacuation warnings for the area south of Gorman Post Road, west of the 5 Freeway, east of the L.A. County line and north of Pyramid Lake. Evacuation warnings in effect south of Pyramid Lake, west of Interstate 5, east of the county line and north of Templin Highway were lifted.

The fire started just before 2 p.m. June 15, prompting the evacuation of about 1,200 people from the Hungry Valley State Vehicular Recreation Area.

Post Fire destroys two structures; one injury reported

Cal Fire officials reported two structures destroyed in the blaze and one damaged. One destroyed structure was commercial and one was a house. A house was also damaged.

Authorities are officially reporting one injury from the fire, although no details were released.

The blaze is being battled by a unified command that includes the U.S. Forest Service, Angeles National Forest, the Los Angeles County Fire Department and Ventura County Fire Department. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, California State Park Services, Los Angeles County Office of Emergency Management, Cal Fire and California Highway Patrol were also providing support.

The Post Fire started at Ralph’s Ranch and Gorman School roads, near Interstate 5, Los Angeles County Fire Department spokesman Craig Little told City News Service.

The cause remains under investigation.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Post Fire Monday update: Containment grows, evacuation orders lifted