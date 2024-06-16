Post Fire in Gorman explodes to 11,000 acres overnight, prompts evacuations

A fast-moving fire in the Gorman area, about 70 miles north of Los Angeles, has grown to more than 11,000 acres with no reported containment, state fire officials said Sunday.

As of late Saturday, the fire was threatening nearby structures and had prompted the evacuation of about 1,200 people from the Hungry Valley State Vehicular Recreation Area. Pyramid Lake was also closed.

Street closures were in place south of Ralphs Ranch Road at Quail Lake Road, officials said.

Two commercial properties were damaged and two were threatened, according to an update from the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

“Currently crews are working to construct perimeter fire lines around the flakes of the fire," the update said. “Aircraft are working to stop forward progress but have limited visibility.”

The South Coast AQMD issued a Wildfire Smoke Advisory for the Santa Clarita and Castaic areas as northwesterly winds are expected to push smoke from the Post Fire southeast toward Santa Clarita, the San Fernando Valley, and parts of the Angeles National Forest through Sunday morning.

A National Weather Service wind advisory will be in effect through 11 a.m. Sunday.

The NWS forecast calls for strong winds in the fire zone to continue through Monday morning, with wind gusts of 50 to 65 miles per hour and minimum humidity of 15% to 20%.

The Post Fire started at about 1:45 p.m. Saturday at Ralph’s Ranch and Gorman School roads, near the Golden State (5) Freeway, Los Angeles County Fire Department spokesman Chris Little told City News Service.

It was initially reported as a 500-acre brush fire but quickly grew to 2,000 acres by 4:45 p.m. and then 4,400 acres by 7:15 p.m. By midnight, it reached 10,504 acres and grew to 11,000 acres overnight.

California Highway Patrol Officer D.C. Williams told KTLA5 that the fire ignited and burned vehicles in a McDonald’s parking lot and several at a nearby auto body shop. He added that wind gusts were causing the fire to repeatedly change directions.

No injuries have been reported.

More than 300 firefighters from at least seven agencies were battling the fire including units from the L.A., Ventura and Kern counties, the Los Angeles Fire Department, CalFire, Los Padres Fire Protection and Angeles National Forest Fire Management.

Aircraft were working to stop the forward progress of the fire but were hampered by limited visibility, fire officials said.

L.A. County firefighters also battled a much smaller brush fire that started about 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Sierra Highway and Jonnie Drive in Agua Dulce, officials said. Resources were sent to both fires.

The CHP reported at 2:28 p.m. Saturday that the flames were no longer advancing and Sierra Highway was reopened in the area.

Evacuation warnings have been issued for areas south of Pyramid Lake, including the Paradise Ranch Estates, and residents there have been told to be prepared to leave, CalFire said.

South Coast AQMD officials advised people in the area to limit their exposure by remaining indoors with windows and doors closed or by seeking immediate shelter, avoid vigorous physical activity and to run their air conditioners or air purifiers.

“It’s best to avoid using swamp coolers or whole house fans that bring in outside air,” the agency said. “Residents should also avoid burning wood in their fireplaces or firepits. And, if they absolutely must be outside, a properly fit N95 mask or P100 respirator may provide some protection.”

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Post Fire in Gorman explodes to 11,000 acres overnight, prompts evacuations