Post Fire update: Containment grows, spread slows Wednesday

Conditions are expected to improve Wednesday, with cooler temperatures and decreased winds, for fire crews battling a wildfire near Gorman in north Los Angeles County.

Firefighters extended containment lines Tuesday around the Post Fire in the Gorman area, and the pace of the blaze’s spread appears to have slowed considerably.

As of late Tuesday afternoon, the fire was 31% contained, up from 24% early Tuesday morning. The overall size of the fire was estimated at 15,690 acres, up slightly from the morning estimate 15,611.

A red flag warning of critical fire conditions expired Tuesday evening, with forecasters saying winds had fallen below advisory levels.

“Conditions will improve over the area Wednesday as winds decrease and minimum humidities trend higher with the return of onshore flow,” according to the National Weather Service.

Post Fire evacuations, closures

The fire, which broke out Saturday, prompted the evacuation of about 1,200 people from the Hungry Valley State Vehicular Recreation Area. Wind continued pushing the flames south toward Pyramid Lake, which was also closed, and street closures were in place south of Ralphs Ranch Road at Quail Lake Road.

An evacuation warning was in place for areas of south of Pyramid Lake between Old Ridge Route and the Los Angeles County line, including Paradise Ranch Estates.

One commercial property was destroyed, while 10 were threatened, along with 50 single-family residences, fire officials said.

The blaze is being battled by a unified command that includes the U.S. Forest Service, Angeles National Forest, the Los Angeles County Fire Department and Ventura County Fire Department. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, California State Park Services, Los Angeles County Office of Emergency Management, Cal Fire and California Highway Patrol were also providing support.

Cal Fire was officially reporting one injury from the fire as of Monday night, although no details were released.

Smoke advisory for Santa Clarita, Castaic areas

The South Coast Air Quality Management District issued a wildfire smoke advisory for the Santa Clarita and Castaic areas, with northwesterly winds expected to push smoke from the fire southeast toward Santa Clarita, the San Fernando Valley and parts of the Angeles National Forest.

The SCAQMD advised people in the area to limit their exposure by remaining indoors with windows and doors closed or by seeking immediate shelter, avoid vigorous physical activity and to run their air conditioners or air purifiers.

“It’s best to avoid using swamp coolers or whole house fans that bring in outside air,” the agency said. “Residents should also avoid burning wood in their fireplaces or firepits. And, if they absolutely must be outside, a properly fit N95 mask or P100 respirator may provide some protection.

The Post Fire started at about 1:45 p.m. Saturday at Ralph’s Ranch and Gorman School roads, near Interstate 5, Los Angeles County Fire Department spokesman Craig Little told City News Service.

The cause of the fire was under investigation. California Highway Patrol Officer D.C. Williams told KTLA5 that the fire ignited and burned vehicles in a McDonald’s parking lot and several at a nearby auto body shop. He added that wind gusts were causing the fire to repeatedly change directions.

Officials were urging residents to remain vigilant and be prepared to evacuate if more evacuation orders are issued.

Dozens of burned-up cars that the Post Fire destroyed at an auto repair business are seen on June 17, 2024, in Gorman, California. Strong dry winds are forecast to continue prolonging a heightened danger that the 15,000-acre Post Fire, which is 20 percent contained, could blow embers over and beyond firefighters to threaten suburban neighborhoods near Castaic, California. The Post Fire is an early-season wildfire, the largest fire in the state so far this year, and is burning days before summer.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Post Fire update: Containment grows, spread slows Wednesday