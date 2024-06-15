Post Fire burns brush in Gorman Saturday afternoon

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A brush fire burning in Gorman Saturday afternoon produced massive amounts of smoke near the I-5.

On June 15, the California Highway Patrol responded to reports of a fire burning near Ralph’s Ranch Road in Gorman. The blaze known as the Post Fire has burned 2,012 acres according to CalFire. Multiple air tankers are dropping water and fire officials have a hand crew on the fire.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department declared this a 3-alarm brush fire.

Multiple structures are threatened in the area, according to officials.

