Post-Crescent shifts to mail delivery starts Monday. Here's what to know

APPLETON — Starting Monday, The Post-Crescent will be delivered by your mailperson.

As we explained when this shift was announced in March, our goal is to optimize our resources and better serve an increasingly online readership, as many of our subscribers prefer to engage with the digital presentations of our work.

We want to make sure our delivery is consistent, and economic and workforce factors have created challenges for newspaper delivery. Working with the United States Postal Service is the best way to ensure our work gets into the hands of our subscribers.

I understand that this is a change with which some print readers may disagree. And I get it. My mother is a dedicated "news and morning coffee" person, and my father had a newspaper route in his youth. Growing up, he often told me about how he saved money from that route to buy a small piece of land in rural Wisconsin, so he could pursue his dream of moving out of the Chicago suburbs.

He realized that dream, and I was born on that land.

However, a lot has changed in the 50 or so years since he was a newsie. There’ve been changes to how we think about child labor. The internet became the core way that we, as a society, communicate with each other. Our customers cover a broad swath of city and country addresses alike, and not all routes can be accessed by bicycle, like my father used.

Times change, and we’ve got to adapt.

Six days a week, someone already comes to your house with a collection of letters, fliers, magazines and parcels. It makes sense to ask that person to bring one more item, on our behalf.

Some newspapers made this shift long ago. Others, founded more recently, started out using the U.S. Postal Service. There are even publications which exist purely online. Each chooses the business model it feels will best serve its customers.

A few readers have sent in questions about this transition, so I’d like to address a few of those here.

If it takes a few days to mail a card to my neighbor, how can my paper be delivered same-day?

Our distribution team will bring papers directly to local post offices on each delivery day — the postal service has a service called "Exceptional Dispatch" designed for just this purpose.

We will remain in close contact with the post office to ensure service is as consistent as possible.

There's no mail on Sunday, or postal holidays. When will I get my paper?

The Sunday edition will be delivered with Saturday’s mail and will still include all the news, sports, features, comics and puzzles you expect.

On post office holidays, the paper will be held and delivered with the following day's edition.

Will I still get my ads, or the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel?

The final frequently asked question related to whether inserts — the glossy advertisements which accompany our product — and other publications will follow The Post-Crescent through the mail system.

Our distribution department assures me they will.

If you subscribe to both the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and The Post-Crescent, for example, they'll both appear in your mailbox.

I prefer my news with my morning coffee, and mail doesn't arrive until the afternoon

For those who are concerned that their mail arrives later in the day than their paper ordinarily would, I’m afraid that’s a change on which I must ask you to bear with me.

Each day’s paper is reproduced digitally, in its entirety, and can be accessed by subscribers from desktop computer, smartphone or tablet, at 5 a.m. each morning, on postcrescent.com/eNewspaper. The stories themselves are often on our website even before that.

At the end of the day, our best journalism is focused on providing depth and insight into issues our readers care about.

This week, some of our top stories included Kelli Arseneau's data-focused deep dive into state jails' decision to forgo in-person visits for video calls, Sophia Voight's round-up of which communities are participating in No Mow May, Jelissa Burns' story on the new Mexican breakfast and lunch place on Richmond and Duke Behnke's Watchdog Q&A answering a reader question about foreign exchange students in the Fox Valley.

Each of these stories was as useful at 4 p.m. as it was at 7 a.m.

And for those articles which have more urgency, like Voight's continued coverage of lane closures and restrictions on Interstate 41 or Arseneau's coverage of an armed standoff with police on East Northland Avenue, we already direct our readers to our website and social media channels for up-to-date information on situations which will likely change long before press deadline.

If you have further questions or need help accessing the eNewspaper, please visit help.postcrescent.com/contact-us.

We greatly appreciate your support and kindness as we navigate this change.

Taima Kern is editor of The Post-Crescent. She can be reached at tkern@gannett.com or 920-907-7891.

This article originally appeared on Appleton Post-Crescent: Post-Crescent shifts to mail delivery starts Monday. Here's what to know