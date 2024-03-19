Post-Crescent reporters take home awards for coverage of Union Star murder, other reporting

MADISON — Appleton Post-Crescent reporters and photographers secured multiple awards Friday at the Wisconsin Newspaper Association's Better Newspapers Contest awards banquet in Madison.

The Post-Crescent was credited with 19 awards, while Post-Crescent staff also won three awards under the banner of the USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin, and photojournalist Wm. Glasheen also took home two for photos taken on behalf of the Green Bay Press-Gazette.

"I'm extremely proud of my reporters, photojournalists, livestream team and everyone else who helps us provide a strong product for our community," said Taima Kern, editor of the Post-Crescent. "This year we put forward some truly superb stories, photos and videos, and I'm glad to see the judges recognize its value. I hope our readers, subjects and community partners take pride in, and celebrate, these wins alongside us, for we literally could not do it without them."

Profile on Union Star Cheese Factory wins in two separate competitions

Post-Crescent reporter Rebecca Loroff and then-business and features editor Katy Macek won a first-place award for "The murder of Union Star Cheese Factory's owners rocked these Winnebago County communities. Jon Metzig is keeping the family business going," and also took home a Society for Advancing Business Editing and Writing (SABEW) Best in Business award, announced the day before the association's awards.

SABEW judges said Macek and Loroff "expertly tell this wrenching saga," adding "The story is deeply reported and lovingly told, painting a picture of a tight-knit community and the cheese-making factory that sits at its economic heart. The stunning photography, including poignant family photos, also help tell a tale that is simultaneously tragic and uplifting."

Jon Metzig holds photos of family and employees working at Union Star Cheese Factory on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 in Zittau Wis. Wm. Glasheen USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

The association's judges echoed similar sentiments, recognized Loroff and Macek's choice of quotes to illustrate the reporting and called it "a memorable piece of journalism that can take its place in Wisconsin history."

Reporting on this story took months, with reporters and photographers taking several trips to Zittau, conducting multiple interviews and putting the story through many rounds of editing to ensure reporting was comprehensive, sensitive and well-thought-out.

Silver Shea Holsteins, owned by Allen and Cathy Silverthorn, produce milk used at Union Star Cheese Factory on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 in Omro Wis. Wm. Glasheen USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

"This story was a team effort from start to finish," said Loroff. "(Macek) did a phenomenal job setting up and conducting interviews, while (Glasheen's) photos brought the story to life. I'd also like to thank everyone we interviewed, especially Jon Metzig. It's an incredible privilege to share stories like this, particularly when that story is about unspeakable loss."

First-place awards for business reporting, impactful photos

In addition to the Union Star reporting, Post-Crescent staff also took home three other first-place awards.

Becky Jacobs, manufacturing & reinventing local economies reporter, took home a first-place award for her business coverage. Judges said that her work offered a "strong insight" into issues faces by those businesses involved in the paper industry's supply chain, and make them "relatable" whether readers had a connection to the industry or not.

Justin Babik drives a log truck in northeastern Wisconsin on June 9, 2023. When Babik drives through Green Bay, he has to watch for other drivers cutting him off and pedestrians walking into traffic.

Stories included in her entry were: "One mill is closing, the other is flourishing. How two nearby Wisconsin paper mills sealed their future," co-bylined with Wisconsin Rapids business reporter Caitlin Shuda; "Log trucks can haul on some stretches of Wisconsin interstates. How a federal bill could expand access," written for the Press-Gazette; and "Fewer customers, aging workers and growing costs just some of the hurdles Wisconsin loggers battle," a story out of the small community of Hazelhurst.

Dan Powers, one of the Post-Crescent's photojournalists, took home a first-place award in the Sports Action Photo category, for a picture of two athletes colliding during a Plymouth vs. New Berlin girls soccer game.

Plymouth High School's Hanah Downs (9) and New Berlin Eisenhower's Claire Markofski (6) collide going for a head ball during their WIAA Division 3 girls soccer semifinal game Thursday, June 15, 2023, at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee, Wis. Downs was helped off the field, but returned later in the first half.

Of the photo, the judges wrote: "I viscerally reacted to this!" adding "I had to rank it first based solely on how it evokes immediate reaction and tells the story so quickly. The ball eluding both of them by a ruler length as they take each other out. Ouch!"

Glasheen, Post-Crescent's other photojournalists, also took home a first place award on behalf of the Press-Gazette in the Sports Feature Photo category. His snapshot was of then-Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers exiting the field for the last time, alongside wide receiver Randall Cobb, after losing to the Detroit Lions on Jan. 8, 2023.

"This image really indicates what a lot of football fans already knew: the end of an era in Green Bay," judges wrote.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) and wide receiver Randall Cobb (18) leave the field after losing to the Detroit Lions 20-16 during their football game on Sunday, January, 8, 2023 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

Second place awards go to NEW News Lab project, investigative reporting, more photos

Early childhood education reporter Madison Lammert partnered with Press-Gazette business reporter, Jeff Bollier to kick off the NEW (Northeastern Wisconsin) News Lab project for season 4, Families Matter, and the duo won an award for their reporting along the way.

When "The new Wisconsin family? 1.7 kids, no picket fence and child care costs more than college" published on March 29, 2023, editors knew it would be among those pieces put forward for consideration for the contest.

Kat Braatz, associate director at Encompass Early Education & Care's Bellin Health Center location, visits with children in their classroom on Feb. 24, 2023, in Allouez, Wis.

While judges ranked it as second in the Enterprise/Interpretive Reporting category, their comments show that the intent behind the series was successfully communicated: "A fabulous job of making Wisconsin's changing (and challenging) economy come to life. The reporting roared past statistics and data and told the story through the eyes of those most affected: Everyday Wisconsin families. Very sophisticated storytelling."

Other stories from the Families Matter project also received acclaim from judges:

The series as a whole received third place in Ongoing/Extended Coverage;

Lammert received an honorable mention as Rookie Reporter of the Year on an entry laden with her Families Matter pieces; and

The series was also included in submissions to the Reporting on Local Education category for Press-Gazette education reporter Danielle DuClos, who won the category, and then-Post-Crescent education reporter AnnMarie Hilton, who received an honorable mention in the category.

Reporters from both Appleton and Green Bay were also recognized with second-place in the daily division for the Community Engagement Award for its 2022 Stock the Shelves campaign, which raised just over $182,400 to fight hunger in Wisconsin through its annual partnership with Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin.

Volunteer Barb Williams stocks the produce section of the Oshkosh Area Community Pantry on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 in Oshkosh, Wis.Wm. Glasheen USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

Crime and courts reporter Kelli Arseneau took home a second-place award in the Investigative Reporting category for "Treatment limited for jail inmates struggling with mental health, but they have access to a therapist, telehealth," a story which explored the experiences of James Cooper, an inmate who says his mental health struggles led to additional charges while in jail, and who said he did not received appropriate care.

Judges complimented Arseneau for her investigative skills and for bringing light to an issue which isn't often discussed, and noted the competitive nature of the category, writing "Overall, great entries. Tough decisions."

Arseneau also took second place in General News for "Tom Monfils died 30 years ago at a paper mill in Green Bay. His death still casts a shadow over the city," which she wrote for the Press-Gazette. Judges called the deep dive a "remarkable piece of writing" which helps to make a complicated case less complicated to understand.

The Post-Crescent photo and sports departments, composed of Glasheen, Powers, sports reporter Ricardo Arguello, sports editor Mike Sherry and videographer Jim Rosandick also received a second-place award in Visual Storytelling for their showcase of the top girls volleyball players in Appleton and Green Bay.

"I think that the community would have had to love this," judges wrote. "The girls looked like they had fun and I liked the way the information was presented."

Glasheen and Powers each also took home two more second-place awards for their photo work:

Rosemary Lloyd, 88, right, of Appleton is excited as she receives her bachelor's degree from Marian University president Michelle Majewski Wednesday, November 9, at the Historic Fox River Mills Apartments in Appleton, Wis.

Powers, in Photo Essay for a collection of pictures from the Timber Rattlers' home opener and in General News Photo, for a picture of Rosemary Lloyd, an 88-year-old graduate of Marian University.

Glasheen, in Sports Feature Photo for a snapshot of student wrestler Gunner Hoffman hugging his father after winning the Division 3 state wrestling title, and in Spot News Photo for a picture of a man running from police during a standoff in Kaukauna.

Third place wins highlight yet more photos and business reporting, plus sports, environmental and local government coverage

Transgender rights activists and citizens protest prior to the start of an Outagamie County Board meeting at the Outagamie County Government Center Tuesday, May 23, 2023, in Appleton, Wis. At a May 9 county board meeting, member Timothy Hermes made transphobic comments regarding transgender people and their use of bathrooms that align with their gender, calling them "disgusting."

Post-Crescent staff collected an additional five third-place awards:

Honorable mentions for Watchdog Q&A, others

In addition to Lammert and Hilton's awards mentioned above, four others also received honorable mentions:

Duke Behnke, for his weekly Watchdog Q&A column in the Local Column category. Of it, judges said: "I love the concept of these columns. Great way to engage the community and keep readers informed."

Voight, for her coverage of the aforementioned county board member censured for transphobic comments in Ongoing/Extended Coverage.

Powers, in Photo Essay, for a series of photos from Mile of Music, which judges called a "nice, feel-good, good time photo essay."

Glasheen, in Sports Action Photo, for a picture he took for the Press-Gazette of AJ Dillon leaping through the Patriots' defense.

