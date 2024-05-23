Post Commission terminates its investigation into actions of Ashland's police chief

ASHLAND — A state commission has ruled that Ashland Police Chief Cara Rossi will not be sanctioned for two separate incidents, one of which occurred when she was a Natick police lieutenant and the other after she became Ashland's chief.

The Peace Officers Standards and Training (POST) Commission had investigated and held a hearing in connection to Rossi's handling of a sexual assault investigation involving a Natick dispatcher and police sergeant while sh was a lieutenant in Natick. She was also investigated for an argument with a Natick sergeant about the POST investigation.

"The Commission concludes there is not clear and convincing evidence that (Rossi) engaged in a pattern of unprofessional conduct that may escalate," according to the finding. "The Commission also does not find that (Rossi) 'would benefit in (her) job performance if retrained.' Accordingly, the Commission has decided to terminate the matter without imposition of discipline."

The Peace Officers Standards and Training Commission has ruled that Ashland Police Chief Cara Rossi, shown here as a Natick lieutenant, will not be sanctioned for a pair of incidents related to a sexual assault that occurred four years ago and involved a now-former Natick police sergeant.

Rossi, through her lawyer, said she was "grateful" for the ruling.

"Chief Cara Rossi and her Counsel, Leah Marie Barrault of the law firm Barrault and Associates, are grateful for POST's May 22nd final decision exonerating her from charges that she engaged in a pattern of unprofessional police conduct while employed with the town of Natick," according to a statement Rossi provided via text message. "Chief Rossi thanks POST for its thorough and fair review of the matter. She shall now move forward and continue to work to be the best police chief that she can be for the citizens of Ashland and for the police department she oversees."

Before being named chief in Ashland in mid-2022, Rossi was a lieutenant in Natick. In April 2020, Natick police Sgt. James Quilty sexually assaulted a female dispatcher during an after-hours get-together with several other officers and the dispatcher. Quilty was later suspended and then resigned after he was convicted of the sexual assault in Middlesex Superior Court.

Rossi spoke to the victim about the incident sometime after it occurred. The victim, who has filed a lawsuit against the department, Quilty and Rossi, said Rossi intimidated her against making a formal complaint against Quilty.

Rossi said she was trying to protect the victim

Rossi, during a hearing in March before POST Commission hearing officer Judith Cowin, a retired Supreme Judicial Court judge, denied trying to intimidate the victim. Rather, Rossi said she was trying to protect the victim, who at the time made it known she did not want to go forward with a complaint.

After an internal investigation by Natick police, Rossi admitted she made in error in how she acted and accepted responsibility. She received a two-day suspension and two sexual harassment training sessions.

In the other incident, Rossi visited the Natick Police Department in June 2023 to get a friend to notarize a document. While there, she and Sgt. Allan Graham, who had initially reported the rumors of the sexual assault, got into an argument. Graham said Rossi blamed him for the POST investigation and he felt intimidated by her behavior.

Cowin, in her ruling, said there was no evidence of an intimidation or what was said during the confrontation.

"Regardless of what was said, the confrontation should not have occurred," Cowin wrote in her ruling. However, the confrontation "does not constitute misconduct."

Hearing officer said Rossi was adequately disciplined

Cowin wrote that Rossi has expressed remorse and was disciplined adequately by the Natick Police Department.

"Nothing more could be achieved by additional sanctions," the ruling reads.

Ashland Town Manager Michael Herbert, who placed Rossi on paid administrative leave for two months earlier this year, said he was happy with the ruling.

"I am happy that our confidence in our chief was reinforced by the POST Commission after an independent and thorough investigation, and I am looking forward to returning our focus to making the Ashland Police Department the best local law enforcement agency that it can be," Herbert wrote in an email.

Natick Police Chief James Hicks declined to comment.

