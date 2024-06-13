Possible tornadoes, large hail, strong winds in northern Minnesota

Tornadoes and possible storm damage hit Minnesota's Arrowhead Region in the far northeast parts of the state Wednesday night.

Storms largely skirted Duluth and the North Shore, National Weather Service meteorologist Bryan Howell said late Wednesday.

Clear skies and warm temperatures turned to storms Wednesday afternoon starting in north-central Minnesota, near the Canadian border and hitting the Iron Range before moving to the northeastern part of the state. The northern half of Minnesota, in addition to parts of Wisconsin and North Dakota, were included in a severe thunderstorm watch.

There were reports of damage in the Iron Range.

The stormy weather was expected to affect all of Minnesota on Wednesday, meteorologist Ketzel Levens said.

The storms were so prominent that weekly midday weather radio tests were postponed until Thursday in Duluth and the Twin Cities.

"That's typical if we're expecting severe weather," Levens said. "We want people to take the warnings we send out seriously."

The National Weather Service tweeted a warning to campers in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area, where severe thunderstorms, along with baseball-sized hail, frequent lightning and the possibility of a tornado were possible.

Heavy rain swept across southwestern Minnesota in the early afternoon.

The National Weather Service issued a flood warning for the Minnesota River at Morton in Renville County. The warning noted that other locations on the Minnesota River, including at Montevideo and Savage, remain above flood stage and that caution is urged along riverbanks. The warning, which forecasts minor flooding, is in effect until early Saturday afternoon.

