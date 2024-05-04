Possible Tornado Swirls in West Texas Amid Severe Storm Warnings

A large funnel cloud swirled in western Texas on Friday, May 3, as severe weather, including thunderstorms and possible tornadoes, was forecast in the area.

This footage was filmed by Chad Casey, who said he captured it in San Angelo early Friday evening.

A tornado watch was issued for parts of the state until Friday night.

“Several rounds” of severe storms were expected in the region through the weekend, local media reported. Credit: Chad Casey via Storyful