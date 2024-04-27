Possible Tornado reported near Newkirk
NEWKIRK, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma Severe weather has hit northeastern Kay County according to the 4 Warn Center’s Chief Meteorologist Mike Morgan.
Oklahoma Weather Radar
Oklahoma Weather Watches and Warnings Map
KFOR SkyCam Network
Chief Meteorologist Mike Morgan said radar indicated there was a tornado near Newkirk around 3:00 p.m.
Storm trackers are on the ground keeping Oklahomans 4 Warned with the latest weather information in real-time.
Stay ahead with your weather and download the KFOR Weather and canceled events here.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.